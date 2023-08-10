Paramore playing Climate Pledge Arena Wednesday, August 9.
Christian Parroco
Last night Paramore finally rocked the Climate Pledge Arena after having to postpone their original July concert date due to illness. Singer Hayley Williams did her best not to let the nagging lung infection ruin the party and relied on the crowd to help sing when she couldn't. She even brought a mother and daughter up onstage to sing "Misery Business" with her. Cute! (Though they're no Steph Curry.)
