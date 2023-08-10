Last night Paramore finally rocked the Climate Pledge Arena after having to postpone their original July concert date due to illness. Singer Hayley Williams did her best not to let the nagging lung infection ruin the party and relied on the crowd to help sing when she couldn't. She even brought a mother and daughter up onstage to sing "Misery Business" with her. Cute! (Though they're no Steph Curry.)

Seattle, you got lucky: Right after the show the band canceled the remainder of their North American tour.

Photos by Christian Parroco.

Paramore playing Climate Pledge Arena Wednesday, August 9. Christian Parroco

