Oneohtrix Point Never, the moniker of Daniel Lopatin, may not be a household name, but you’ve likely heard his work. The Massachusetts-raised producer and composer is a longstanding pioneer of the electronic scene. Having created a variety of scores for heavy-hitting Hollywood scripts—including Good Times (2017), Uncut Gems (2019), and The Curse (2024)—Lopatin has climbed into the captain’s chair of his own genre.

Lopatin credits science fiction, philosophy, and “all the strange moments from Beatles songs” as primary influences. Drawing upon shoegaze, jazz, hip-hop, and more, OPN offers a spiritual (and at times unsettling) experience. You won’t hear Lopatin’s voice too often and you may not even see his face, but you will certainly fall entranced by his cybernetic reality.

Oneohtrix performing at Neptune Theatre Wednesday, April 17. BRITTNE LUNNISS

In a sold-out Neptune Theatre on Wednesday night, Oneohtrix (pronounced one-oh-tricks) guided concert-goers through a cinematic, almost cult-like experience. He began his set with a single green light and the crowd shushed while Lopatin’s futuristic Alexa-esque device flashed to robotic tones. The quiet room erupted in cheers when OPN entered the stage through a barrage of fog, but applause was rare throughout the set (perhaps due to the fact that Lopatin’s songs didn’t actually have distinct beginnings or ends). The night was a cumulative experience—a sound bath, if you will.

I had never been to a concert in which so many people had their eyes closed, but it made sense for OPN. Lopatin’s twists, turns, and eerily turbulent melodies created a group sensory hallucination. Had I partaken in certain chemical substances before the set, I probably would have had a scary time! Strobe lights complemented the digital chaos of unconnected animations on a screen behind him. The display was far from peaceful, rendering a visual assault of abstract shapes, disconnected body parts, and vintage cartoons. OPN’s optical offerings contributed a sort of “What the fuck is that?” vibe to the evening. Like dropping acid—you didn’t know what the trip would bring, but you knew some crazy shit was about to happen.

Oneohtrix Point Never is a verbal play on the name of a Boston FM radio station Lopatin grew up listening to (Magic 106.7) and it's a playful jab at the exploitative nature of mainstream tunes. Oneohtrix is communicating his solo project will never be played on—or traditionally associated with—contemporary radio stations. The awkwardness and confusion behind this sobriquet only contribute to his uncomfortable yet curious stage persona.

Lopatin saved the majority of his dialogue for the end of the show, expressing gratitude for fans and giddily mentioning the Coachella set he played several days prior. Hearing OPN’s speaking voice was like a curtain falling to reveal the Wizard of Oz. While OPN has been publicly creating soundscapes since 2010—he released his tenth and latest LP Again in September 2023—he is also a massively talented producer who has worked with artists such as Iggy Pop, Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, MGMT, and the Weeknd. His particular influence has crept its way into pop culture.

Arushi Jain performing at Neptune Theatre Wednesday, April 17. BRITTNE LUNNISS

Opening performer Arushi Jain set a whimsical intention for the evening. Worldly, abstract, and experimental, her music merged modular synthesis with Hindustani classical. Jain seeks to communicate yearning through rāga, a framework for improvisation in Indian classical music. Each rāga consists of melodic structures, seeking to “color the mind” through audience engagement. This concept has virtually no equivalent in Western classical music and as such, Jain’s technique drenched the crowd in a uniquely melodic-electro texture. Balancing centuries-old traditions and modular synth, Jain’s set explored the nature of longing through a wonderfully revolutionary lens.

The evening was visceral and proved a bit much for some, but that was entirely what Oneohtrix Point Never intended. I encountered concert-goers lying on benches in the hallway; others left early. If you went to the show without prior knowledge of OPN’s production, the shock value is understandable. Oneohtrix’s exploration of sound felt human—sonic sculptures grasped concert-goers by the neck, and encouraged them to establish new reality through an illogical flow of media. I left OPN’s show feeling a deeper connection to music through technology, nostalgia, and unease. I also left wondering: Did I just join a cult?