Last weekend, in honor of the foundational Riot Grrrl band, Olympia’s Mayor Dantae Payne declared August 23rd Bikini Kill Day.

The city’s proclamation applauds Bikini Kill’s music and activism. “The band’s influence extends far beyond their music, symbolizing resistance, empowerment, and the fight for gender equality,” it reads. The proclamation acknowledges that during the formative years of the Riot Grrrl movement, the city failed to recognize the revolutionary power behind the music and the artists creating it. In gratitude, Bikini Kill will now have their legacies officially preserved in Washington state history for like… ever.

Brittne Lunniss

In an afternoon ceremony on the first day of South Sound Block Party, Bikini Kill was presented with a key to the city to memorialize our new favorite holiday. Formed in Olympia, the feminist punk band has been making Washington state significantly more badass since 1990. Bikini Kill’s frontwoman Kathleen Hanna (a woman whose power I both fear and admire) has been at the helm of the Riot Grrrl movement for decades.

The beginning of the festival’s third year was a soggy one, but in true Pacific Northwest fashion, the show would go on. Despite incessant rain, fans piled together at the Port in Downtown Olympia. A sea of raincoats, plastic ponchos, and soaked Converse began to swell before Bikini Kill hit the stage for Friday night’s headlining slot. Attendees across generations appeared—reflecting Bikini Kill’s dedication to playing solely all-ages concerts. (Hanna warns parents before shows that there will be “swears” during the set).

Brittne Lunniss

Prior to Bikini Kill, Governor Jay Inslee took the stage to speak out against Initiative 2117, which would prohibit state agencies from implementing cap and trade programs, and repeal the 2021 Washington Climate Commitment Act. He was backed by activists who held signs and cheered in assurance. The crowd received Inslee’s speech positively and he even did a (very dad-like) song and dance in response. (Jay, we know you’re retiring, but if you ever want a career in music—let’s talk).

Inslee about to drop some sick beats. Brittne Lunniss

After Inslee’s opening set—I mean speech—production crew mopped the stage (which by that point had accumulated standing water). Several buckets later, the crowd bellowed as Bikini Kill entered. Before kicking off with “New Radio,” Hanna thanked fans for attending despite stormy conditions and apologized for what would be a less “jumpy” set due to the wet stage. (Kathleen, please never apologize, WE MUST PRESERVE YOU).

During Bikini Kill’s second song, “This Is Not A Test,” the front barricade began to topple as fans pushed forward. The stoke could absolutely not be contained as the photo pit was abruptly cleared and security rushed to enforce the fence. The Bikini Babies calmed themselves enough for everyone to have a good time, and by song four (“I Hate Danger”), the crowdsurfing commenced.

Brittne Lunniss

Bikini Kill’s South Sound Block Party set was fiercely feminine, joyously chaotic, and communally cathartic. It was also, as it should be, political. Hanna urged attendees to “keep complaining,” and to never grow complacent in the face of injustice. The band also expressed momentous gratitude for Olympia, their fans, and the booming Riot Grrrl movement they collectively birthed. Start preparing your Bikini Kill Day 2025 wish lists now and be sure to stay angry… I hear Hanna will leave fossil fuel in your combat boot if you don’t.

Setlist:

New Radio

This Is Not a Test

Jigsaw Youth

I Hate Danger

In Accordance to Natural Law

Carnival

Bloody Ice Cream

Feels Blind

Hamster Baby

Demi Rep

Alien She

R.I.P.

For Only

Reject All American

Capri Pants

Suck My Left One

Rebel Girl

Finale

Encore: Double Dare Ya