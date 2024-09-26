On Monday night, it didn’t matter if you were a boomer reliving your youth, a zoomer creating core memories, or somewhere in between: The Saviors Tour at T-Mobile Park was a multigenerational punk rock family reunion. The lineup—the Linda Lindas, Rancid, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Green Day—was a testament to the genre’s enduring legacy and constant re-imagination, and in the crowd, punk parents brought their punks-in-training to witness a lineage of rebellion.

The Linda Lindas opened the show with energy and passion. The band members are still in their teens, and the LA group is unapologetically fierce, blending their fresh take on punk with a DIY attitude that calls back to the genre’s early days. Performing songs like "Growing Up" and their viral hit "Racist, Sexist Boy," The Linda Lindas quickly won over the crowd.

Next up was Rancid—punk rock veterans of the scene. Rancid brought a grungy, unpolished intensity with their high-energy set with "Roots Radical" and "Time Bomb" fusing ska-punk rhythms with politically charged lyrics. Tim Armstrong’s gravelly voice and giant beard commanded the stage, while Lars Frederiksen’s guitar riffs kept the energy soaring—a more straightforward punk experience that excited old-school fans. As Rancid played "Ruby Soho," the crowd was singing, “Destination unknown, Ruby Ruby Ruby Ruby Soho!”

The final act before Green Day was none other than The Smashing Pumpkins, a band that added a moody, atmospheric touch to the evening. Opening with “The Everlasting Gaze,” Billy Corgan’s unique vocals and heavy guitar sound instantly pulled the fans in. The setlist featured a mix of classics like “Today” and “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” plus deeper cuts for diehard fans (shoutout to your tender Gen X hearts). The highlight of their performance was definitely the “fight” on stage mid-set between two NWA wrestlers. This was undoubtedly a shameless plug for the National Wrestling Alliance (which Billy Corgan owns) but we’re not complaining.

As the lights dimmed and a (still) unexplained pink bunny mascot rocking a Mariners jersey came on stage to hype the crowd up, it was clear that Green Day was about to deliver a performance for the ages. This may have been The Saviors Tour, but the real highlight for most fans in the stadium born before 2000 was getting to listen to Dookie and American Idiot live and in their entirety. Dookie turned 30 back in February, and American Idiot turned 20 this past weekend, so it only seemed appropriate that those albums took center stage on this tour.

That’s not to say that they ONLY performed songs from those two iconic albums—we got a few tracks off of Saviors, including “Dilemma,” which was preceded by a snippet of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin.’” We also got to watch Billie Joe Armstrong bring a fan on stage and let them perform “Know Your Enemy” from 2009’s 21st Century Breakdown. But let’s be real, most of us were there for Dookie or American Idiot, and Green Day did not disappoint. While both albums have distinct identities, the setlist seamlessly combined the raw punk energy of Dookie with the more mature, polished, and politically charged American Idiot, making for an unforgettable night—especially for those of us (me) on the younger end of the millennial spectrum who never got the chance to see these albums performed live the first time around.

The moment Mike Dirnt’s iconic "Longview" bass line began, the crowd erupted. The song's infectious groove and rebellious lyrics perfectly captured the disillusionment of youth. The song is a testament to how timeless Green Day’s music really is—30 years later, lyrics like “Twiddle my thumbs for just a bit, I’m sick of all the same old shit” and “Where is my motivation, No time for motivation” seem more applicable to my 32 year old self than they did my angsty teenage self.

A Green Day classic, "Basket Case" had the entire arena singing every lyric at the top of their lungs. Armstrong stretched out the intro to tease the audience, making extremely exaggerated faces at the cameras before diving into the instantly recognizable riff, creating one of the most memorable singalongs of the night (which is saying something considering how many singalongs took place). I could literally feel the stadium shaking as 50,000 people jumped in unison.

As one of the more melodic tracks from Dookie, "When I Come Around" offered a slight change of pace. Its memorable hook had everyone in the crowd bouncing, and I immediately felt like I was teleported into a 90’s coming of age romcom where the nerdy guy gets the girl just in time for summer vacation.

Moving to the next album, the band kicked off with the title track from their politically-charged rock opera. Green Day unleashed an adrenaline-fueled anthem that ignited the audience and set the tone for the American Idiot portion of the set.

Before kicking off “Holiday,” Armstrong gave a little speech, the gist of which was “Fuck Fascism”—a message the whole crowd got behind. The high-energy anthem brought the political defiance of American Idiot to life. The crowd roared along to the infectious chorus, and Armstrong’s charismatic performance made it one of the most charged and exciting moments of the night.

One of Green Day’s most anthemic songs, "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" was a powerful moment in the set. As the band slowed things down slightly, the stadium filled with lights as fans waved their phones and sang the lyrics in unison. The raw emotion in Armstrong’s delivery made this a poignant highlight of the evening. Side note: I definitely tweaked my neck going a little too hard to this one. 13-year-old me would be so proud.

We love the dedication.

"Wake Me Up When September Ends" was one of, if not the most emotional performance of the night. The crowd respectfully sang along to the heartfelt lyrics, while the band played with precision and sensitivity, and I definitely saw some tears among the crowd (I may have shed a few myself). They were probably a little alcohol-fueled, but a genuine response to the melancholy ballad nonetheless. The song's quiet, reflective beginning swelled into a powerful, cathartic climax, creating an emotional connection between the band and the audience that I’ll be holding onto for a while.

The Green Day Saviors Tour was nothing short of phenomenal. Green Day’s ability to mix high-octane punk rock with emotionally resonant ballads proves their staying power in the music world. From the way they were performing last night, you would never think that this group of dudes in their fifties have been doing this for 37 years. Green Day’s performance was a masterclass in how to command a stage and keep an audience engaged from start to finish. Whether it was the nostalgic energy of Dookie tracks or the grandiose storytelling of American Idiot, they showed why they remain at the pinnacle of the punk rock world. Fans left the venue with no doubt that Green Day continues to be the saviors of modern punk.