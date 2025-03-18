It’s happening: the 27th annual Capitol Hill Block Party is scheduled for July 19-20 with a notably scaled-back lineup (which honestly seems fine given the pink-and-rhinestone beating the Pike/Pine corridor took from the glorious Chappell Roan show that dominated last year's CHBP; a beating I personally loved, but I was um, having a psychedelic experience and didn’t have to work there, or clean anything up afterwards!). The festival will also be 21+ for the first time, “in an effort,” the production company Daydream State says, “to optimize the festival layout, providing a better customer, fan and neighborhood experience.”

Here's what we have cookin' this year:

SATURDAY JULY 19

Thundercat * DJ Pee.Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) * The Dare * Slayyyter * Jordan Ward * Dora Jar * Zulan * Fcukers * Lexa Gates * Dua Saleh * Sam Austins * Chanel Beads * DJ Mandy * Stella Mar * Lazā * Art Gecko * Love So Deep * Morgan Paris Lanza * Hard Maybe * Aurora Avenue * Jesse Desean * Heavy Bloom * Rylan * Fischer * West of Eden * The Cosmic Neighborhood * MYXA * Hockey Teeth * Justin Harden

SUNDAY JULY 20

Porter Robinson * 100 gecs * Yaeji (DJ Set) * Snow Strippers * Maude Latour * G Flip * Jockstrap * INJI * Hana Vu * Alemeda * Urika’s Bedroom * Caroline Kingsbury * Taylar Elizza Beth * Lemon Boy * Topoh Chica * Swavy * Dining Dead * Vanilla Abstract * n8vboy * Yellacatt * Joyla Red * Moving In Slow * CymaticZ * waltzerr * Magenta Wave

Two-day general admission passes ($180), and VIP passes ($250) for CHBP will be available for presale beginning RIGHT NOW (Tuesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. PT). A public on-sale of all ticket types—including single-day general admission for $105 and single-day VIP tickets for $149—begins Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. PT. Two-day general admission passes increase to $200, and two-day VIP passes increase to $270 starting Friday.

Visit the CHBP website for complete pricing and programming information.