Illustrations by Addeline Griswold

1. Northwest Tune-Up

July 11–13

Northwest Tune-Up will transform downtown Bellingham into a peak-PNW oasis celebrating all things bikes, beer, and music. After a long day of exploring the world-class mountain bike singletracks and competing in (or spectating) bike races, wind down with some live music and local brews.

HIGHLIGHTS: STS9, Chet Faker (DJ set), Silversun Pickups, and the 502s.

2. Timber! Outdoor Music Festival 2025

July 24–26

This Carnation-based outdoor music festival offers a full weekend of crowd-friendly indie-folk and rock performances, as well as all-ages activities like camping, kayaking, and stargazing.

HIGHLIGHTS: M. Ward, Dehd, Los Bitchos, and Damien Jurado.

3. South Sound Block Party

Aug 22–23

Head down the I-5 corridor for Olympia’s annual South Sound Block Party, which will bring two days of live music, food trucks, games, and a beer garden to the scenic shores of Puget Sound.

HIGHLIGHTS: L7, Bratmobile, Team Dresch, Thunderpussy, and Sun Atoms.

4. Modest Mouse Presents: Psychic Salamander Festival

Sept 13–14

The Issaquah-born rock band is launching a new music festival at Carnation’s Remlinger Farms this year, featuring two nights of indie rock from both contemporary bands and genre luminaries. Each ticket includes free admission to Remlinger Farms’ amusement park.

HIGHLIGHTS: Modest Mouse, the Flaming Lips, Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, and Built to Spill.

5. Bumbershoot 2025

Aug 30–31

At Seattle Center’s beloved music and arts festival, you can get that lounging-in-the-grass style music fest without trekking to rural Washington. This year’s lineup caters to the Gen X and Millennial crowds with an impressive lineup rooted in indie rock, pop, and hip-hop.

HIGHLIGHTS: Weezer, Janelle Monáe, Aurora, Car Seat Headrest, Bright Eyes, and Digable Planets.

6. THING Festival 2025

Every Saturday, Aug 2–Aug 23

Nestled along the Snoqualmie River in Carnation, THING is back this year with a four-part festival spanning the month of August. Despite changing their structure this year, the lineup is still grander than your average small-town arts fest, with a genre-spanning lineup, food vendors, and a shopping market

HIGHLIGHTS: Orville Peck, Father John Misty, Jessica Pratt, Soccer Mommy, Mon Laferte, and the Roots.

7. Capitol Hill Block Party 2025

July 19–20

This year, CHBP offers a treasure trove of Gen-Z favorites. Droves of festival-goers will crowd the streets of Capitol Hill to see electronic music heavies, DJs, and pop stars. This isn’t your typical lazy-day-in-a-field music festival, but rather a bustling dance party that involves several stages—both indoors and outdoors—nestled within the city streets.

HIGHLIGHTS: Thundercat, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), 100 gecs, Yaeji (DJ Set), Snow Strippers, and Maude Latour.

Broke?

Here is where you can see music for free this summer!

West Seattle Summer Fest

July 11–13

HIGHLIGHTS: Jenn Champion, THEM, Monsterwatch, and Reignwolf

Ballard SeafoodFest

July 11–13

HIGHLIGHTS: Illuminati Hotties, Sir Woman, and Nite Wave

Bite of Seattle

July 25-27

HIGHLIGHTS: mega cat, Shaina Shepherd, the Moondoggies, and Oblé Reed

Chomp!

Aug 16

HIGHLIGHTS: Kim Deal, Suzzalo, and Bearaxe

R-Day

Sept 6

HIGHLIGHTS: Mudhoney, La Luz, and Tres Leches