Capitol Hill Block Party swept through the hill for the 27th time this weekend. After the festival was blindsided by the Chappel Roan crowds last year ("at one point, the mob compressed suddenly, and I had a moment of realizing just how fragile my internal organs and ribs really are and how little it would take to crush me," Stranger Staff Writer Julianne Bell wrote at the time), it was a day shorter and 21+ for the first time ever. But for those of us who were of age, the lineup was worth diving into the crowds for (and if you weren't, maybe lurking around the fences for). All of our internal organs are fine. If you missed it, here's a taste of Thundercat, Dora Jar, Slayyyter, Porter Robinson, and more.

BRITTNE LUNNISS

Dora Jar CHRISTIAN PARROCO

BRITTNE LUNNISS

100gecs CHRISTIAN PARROCO

BRITTNE LUNNISS

CHRISTIAN PARROCO

DJ Pee .Wee CHRISTIAN PARROCO

CHRISTIAN PARROCO

The Dare BRITTNE LUNNISS

Slayyyter BRITTNE LUNNISS

Porter Robinson CHRISTIAN PARROCO