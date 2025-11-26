This interview is an excerpt from our weekly music newsletter, Pop Loser. Subscribe here!

Seattle indie rock band Deep Sea Diver—led by singer-songwriter Jessica Dobson—is playing a homecoming show on Friday to celebrate their Sub Pop Records debut, Billboard Heart.

The album's lead single, "Shovel," is upbeat, danceable, and would be right at home on a playlist nested between MUNA and Chappell Roan. The title track, "Billboard Heart," switches gears, evoking labelmate Weyes Blood with kaleidoscopic synths and powerful vocals; it’ll no doubt sound beautiful performed live.

Ahead of their show at Paramount Theatre this Friday, I chatted with Dobson about some of her first musical experiences. And don’t miss their biggest show yet, alongside local favorites Coral Grief.



What was the first song you sang in front of people?

I have a vague memory of singing a song from Aladdin—probably “A Whole New World”—in front of my extended family.

What was the first song you learned on the guitar?

“Devil’s Haircut” by Beck.

What was the first song that made you cry?

"O Holy Night" sung by a church choir, just like that scene in Home Alone. Heavenly!

Who was the first musician you idolized?

Toss-up between Gwen Stefani and Björk.

What was the first concert you attended?

A ska concert at a water park in Pomona, CA. I don't even remember what band was playing; there was just a lot of mild moshing, high knees and elbows flying around.

See Deep Sea Diver with Coral Grief at the Paramount Theatre on Nov 28, 8 pm