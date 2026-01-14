Tlingit artist Yéil Ya Tseen (aka Nicholas Galanin) is known for his work across artistic mediums, from wood carving and sculpture to video work and his ever-evolving musical project, Ya Tseen. On his newest album, Stand on My Shoulders, Ya Tseen brings on collaborators Portugal. The Man, Pink Siifu, and Meshell Ndegeocello, among many others, for an album inspired by the gifts given by ancestors and the collective responsibilities to future generations. Genre-wise, the album is difficult to peg, blending electronic music with hip-hop, funk, and goth, but it has sonic similarities to labelmates Washed Out and Shabazz Palaces.

I caught up with him ahead of his album release show on Friday at the Clock-Out Lounge to chat about the collections of tools that are behind his shapeshifting work: woodcarving tools and analog synths.

What do you collect?

In my art studio, I have a collection of hand tools I use for woodworking, wood carving, etc. I was trained as a wood carver in my community. I also have a growing collection of analog synthesizers, which are also tools for the music studio.

What was the first item you acquired in this collection?

I made my own adze blades and handles; these were the first tools in my woodworking collection. I think the first serious synths added to my studio were the Moog One and Grandmother.

Get that Jupiter 8! COURTESY OF YA TSEEN

What is the most prized item in your collection?

I have some old Japanese chouna adzes I recently acquired and use. They are incredible and useful! As for synths in the spacestation, I love the Jupiter 8.

Tell me about an item you'd like to add to your collection.

I think about the Yamaha CS-80, I have a CS-60 but would love to upgrade to the 80. Also the Yamaha DX1.

