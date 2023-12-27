There are more than 100 different New Year's Eve events happening in Seattle and we have just about all of 'em listed in our calendar here. That's so many parties! Too many parties. So to hopefully help you narrow down your options we went through the exhaustive list and picked the best of the best, the parties and concerts and restaurants we'll be at when 2024 hits.

BOOTS!, Emerald City Soul Club, and WIG OUT Presents: New Year's Eve a Go-Go

If you're familiar with Seattle's vintage vinyl nights, then you know that BOOTS!, Emerald City Soul Club, and WIG OUT are some of the best that this city has to offer. This New Year's Eve, the party troupes are joining forces for their biggest shindig yet. Shake, rattle, and roll between two rooms as eight DJs spin a rare blend of rock and soul 45s. Plus, there will be go-go dancers, festive decor, and a champagne toast at midnight—it doesn't get much better than that, folks. (Belltown Yacht Club/Screwdriver Bar, 2320 First Ave, 9 pm, $20-$25, 21+) AUDREY VANN

NYE with Bosco

Beloved Seattle diva, RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 contestant, and reigning demon queen Bosco will return to her dominion and spill the 2024 tea at this New Year's Eve bash, where she'll appear for a meet-and-greet and dance party alongside queer/bar's gag-giving MX cast. Don't forget to tip the dolls—it's good luck for the new year. (Queer Bar, 1518 11th Ave, 9 pm, $40-$399, 21+) LINDSAY COSTELLO

Heart

After a familial dispute and subsequent solo projects, classic rock's favorite sisters Heart will reunite this New Year's Eve with their first show in over four years. The certified dreamboats will wail classics like "Barracuda," "Magic Man," and "Crazy On You" as the countdown to 2024 begins. After the show, you'll be conveniently right beside the Space Needle, where the sky will light up with its annual fireworks show. Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening will open the show with songs from his dad's legendary rock band. (Climate Pledge Arena, 305 Harrison St, 8 pm, tickets start at $59.50, all ages) AUDREY VANN

T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle 2024

Nothing says welcome to the future like drones. This year's New Year celebration at the Space Needle will feature flying robots lighting the sky in impressively eerie synchronization (if you missed the All-Star Game drone show earlier this year, I can assure you it's actually quite cool). Don't fret, pyro-purists, the drone show is just counting down to the fireworks at midnight, so you'll still get your fiery air and big booms. Party in person at Seattle Center or tune in live on KING 5. (Space Needle, 400 Broad St, 9 pm, free, all ages) SHANNON LUBETICH

Black, Gold, and Anime NYE Bash

Show off your Cowboy Bebop bona fides at Taku's cheeky Black, Gold, and Anime bash, which will feature food and drink specials like grilled oysters, Taku chicken sliders, mushroom tarts, Dungeness crab, "Shota shots," and more. The night promises beats from DJ Harlo, raffles, interactive games, and pet portraits from local artist Dozfy. You'll get a free raffle ticket if you dress up like your favorite anime character or "channel your inner Guy Fieri," so I suggest using a heavy hand with the temporary hair color. (Taku, East Pike and Boylston, 9 pm, $180) JULIANNE BELL

Everything you need to make Spinasse's famous butter and sage tajarin at home! MS

Stay Home with Your Dog and Eat the Best Pasta in Seattle

Fireworks are illegal in Seattle, but every year a handful of ne'er-do-wells can't help but cave to the human urge to blow shit up on New Year's Eve. I wouldn't mind so much if it didn't cause my seizure-prone beagle to lose his fucking mind. He trembles and whimpers and paces around the house for hours, even long after the blasts are over. It's the saddest thing you'll ever see in your entire life. So my New Year's Eve plans for the past eight years have consisted of vet-approved dog CBD treats, 200 Cigarettes (it's unstreamable but Scarecrow has it on DVD!), and some great takeout.

Julianne has a list of some of the city's most decadent NYE food options here and I also high recommend Spinasse's cook-at-home butter and sage tajarin kit, which you can preorder through Tock. For dessert Deep Sea Sugar & Salt has special pink champagne cake and cupcakes—which they describe as "pink champagne cake, champagne syrup soak, vanilla bean mascarpone cream, raspberry jam, vanilla bean cream cheese frosting"—available for preorder. MEGAN SELING