One person is dead and a King County Sheriff's detective remains in the hospital after "gunfire was exchanged" as three deputies attempted to "serve an eviction notice" to a tenant in a Ballard apartment on Monday morning, according to a release from the county's Independent Force Investigation Team.

Cops say the person "retreated into the apartment and was later discovered deceased."

Someone took the cop to Harborview, where he went into surgery. A spokeswoman said he's in "stable but critical" condition and "will be" in an intensive care unit.

The Seattle Police Department, the King County Sheriff’s Office, and a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team pulled up to the 800 Block of NW 54th Street this morning.

A member of a mutual aid organization on scene said over the weekend he delivered groceries to the person who barricaded herself inside the apartment. The source said he'd been working with her after she'd been served eviction papers earlier this month and knew she had put up 2x4s and metal barricades over her door to prevent eviction.

In a tweet at around 11:45 am, SPD said the "scene was secure" and that the Force Investigation Team (FIT) "will be" taking over the investigation. King County's Office of Law Enforcement Oversight arrived on the scene later.

This is a developing story and will be updated.