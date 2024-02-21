On Wednesday, King County Prosecutors announced their decision not to bring charges against Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave, who struck and killed 23-year-old college student Jaahnavi Kandula while she crossed in a crosswalk in January 2023. Dave remained on duty with the department, and the administrative investigation into his conduct paused while prosecutors reviewed whether he should face criminal charges. The Office of Police Accountability must now complete its investigation into whether Dave violated any department policies when he hit Kandula, and whether those violations amount to a fireable offense.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) brought in an outside firm, ACES, Inc., to review the case materials involving Dave’s hitting of Kandula. That report says there is insufficient evidence to prove felony charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Previously, the Seattle Police Department had sent the case over to prosecutors as a statutory referral, meaning SPD did not believe prosecutors could meet the reasonable doubt standard, either.

Dave hit Kandula on January 23, 2023 as she crossed in a crosswalk at the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street in South Lake Union. The impact caused her to fall unconscious, and responders took her to Harborview Medical Center where she later died. Dave reached up to 74 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone moments before he hit Kandula. SPD’s investigative report does show Dave attempting to break a second before hitting her. He had his lights activated, but he hit his siren less than a second before he hit her. Investigators determined that had Dave driven at a speed of 50 miles per hour, he could have avoided hitting her.

SPD Chief Adrian Diaz said in response to Kandula’s death that Dave was responding to a Priority 1 overdose call at the time. Investigative reports show that call involved a man who called 911 to say he’d taken too much cocaine. The apartment where the man called from was about an eight-minute drive from the West Precinct.

Since Kandula’s death, community advocates have demanded that SPD fire Dave, especially after audio emerged showing Seattle police union vice president Daniel Auderer laughing about Kandula’s death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.