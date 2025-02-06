Who wants to crush a big business tax in Seattle? Turns out, it’s not Seattleites.

Next Tuesday, Seattle voters will finish voting on Proposition 1, our first shot at a social housing model. The original proposition—1A on your ballot—proposes a tax on businesses whose employees take home more than $1 million a year. That tax would fund the Seattle Social Housing Developer, which would acquire and build housing that would reliably serve Seattleites who make anywhere from 0 to 120 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), while guaranteeing that everyone’s rent is 30 percent of their income. (We like this idea and think you should vote for it.)

Unsurprisingly, the Seattle Chamber of Commerce isn’t stoked on a new tax on businesses and raised a campaign against it—1B on your ballot—which would attempt to pull from Jumpstart funds (which are already earmarked for entirely different types of low-income housing) and undermines the funding model that makes this social housing so unique.

The campaign for 1B has been very visible, especially in our mailboxes, with oversized mailers covered in claims that it’s “for the rich,” or quotes alongside Mayor Bruce Harrell’s face. But who’s funding that campaign? According to The Stranger’s analysis of the campaign donations, almost two-thirds of their funding isn’t even coming from Seattle. It should be obvious that 1B isn’t a people’s initiative, but it’s not a Seattleites’ initiative, either. Let’s dig into it.

By the Numbers

Okay, let’s start with the big picture. The campaign for 1A, run by the Real Change policy arm House Our Neighbors, has raised $584,740 in itemized campaign contributions, with an average contribution size of $2,367. The campaign for 1B, run by People for Responsible Social Housing (read: the Seattle Chamber of Commerce), raised $425,150, with an average contribution size of $13,286. (I hope we’re all reading that in Bernie Sanders’s voice.)

The average campaign size gives us a sense of who’s funding the proposition: 1A has 182 donors who gave less than a thousand dollars; 1B has four.

Long Distance Campaigning

Most remarkable, though, is how little of 1B’s funding is coming from inside Seattle: 61 percent of their funding comes from Bellevue, Redmond, Mercer Island, Fort Worth, Texas, Washington DC, and Los Angeles.

Proposition 1 is a City of Seattle initiative, so other cities shouldn’t have a horse in this race. But looking at where they’re coming from, the $261k in donations is all about protecting big business. Businesses like Amazon, Microsoft, and T-Mobile (totaling $220k in non-Seattle donations) hope to avoid the new tax; And those out-of-state donations? $21k of them represent the real estate industry.

Meanwhile, 1A is overwhelmingly funded by Seattleites: 83 percent of their funding has come from inside the city. That, and the fact that they’re funded largely by small-dollar donations, tells us what your gut is probably already telling you: Proposition 1A is a Seattle-grown solution, funded and supported by the people who actually live here. The opposition? A corporate-backed effort bankrolled by big business and out-of-town interests who would very much prefer not to pay their fair share.

Voting ends next Tuesday, February 11. See our voter guide here.