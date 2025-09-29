Editor's Note: This story originally appeared in our sister publication, Portland Mercury. We will be posting dispatches from Portland as they become available.

Following threats made by President Trump on Saturday to send additional troops to “war ravaged Portland,” in order to presumably protect the ICE facility from what he called “Antifa and other domestic terrorists,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth issued a memo Sunday, September 28, instructing “200 members of the Oregon National Guard to be called into federal service effective immediately for a period of 60 days.”

Earlier Sunday, some media sources reported that the president was wavering on the idea of sending in additional troops, but this most recent order appears to contradict these reports. As soon as the order was released, the state of Oregon immediately launched an appeal of the decision on behalf of the city of Portland that will be heard by United States District Judge Michael H. Simon. Similar legal actions are working their way through the courts in California, but are currently unresolved. Oregon’s Attorney General Dan Rayfield said he hopes to file an emergency restraining order within 24 hours to block the arrival of these troops.

Oregon's new lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of infringing on “Oregon’s sovereign power to manage its own law enforcement activity and National Guard,” and is slamming the action as “patently unlawful.” Notably, the lawsuit also indicates Governor Tina Kotek was warned yesterday, following Trump's order on social media, that if she did not voluntarily deploy the Guard into Portland within the 12 hours, the troops could be directly mobilized by the federal government.

“I am no longer in charge of the members (of the Oregon National Guard) that he will be calling up,” Governor Kotek said at a virtual press conference Sunday, while asking citizens to still show respect to these troops “who are our neighbors and our friends.” The troops are expected to be following orders from the commander of the U.S. Northern Command.

Within the past few months, the president has ordered more than 2,300 National Guard members to police Washington, DC, and deployed 4,000 troops to Los Angeles. There are many reports noting that the end result was ineffectual, leading many troops with nothing to do other than busy work for local police, picking up garbage, and performing landscaping duties.

The acting vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, Timothy L. Rieger, issued a memo Sunday as well to Oregon National Guard's adjutant general, Brigadier General Alan R. Gronewold, requesting the 200 troops into Portland, noting that “time is of the essence and failure to mobilize sufficient forces quickly to address the situation may risk lives and property damage.” This urgency conflicts with multiple on-the-ground reports that show only around 30 demonstrators on average have been demonstrating regularly at the ICE facility on SW Macadam, and have been doing so peacefully. In fact, video obtained by the Oregonian shows, and has been confirmed by Portland Police, that federal agents were the primary instigators of some of the violence.

This story is developing and will be updated.