The government shutdown is on its 31st day, and come Saturday, November 1, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will run out of funding. On Friday, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration would have to fund the food assistance program, but the impact of the ruling is unclear. And even if the program is completely re-funded, SNAP recipients should still expect delays in November.

About 8 percent of King County residents use SNAP to help pay for their groceries every month. Yesterday, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced that the city will pour $8 million into our local food bank and meal service system to try to cushion the blow. And our local food scene and small businesses have stepped up to do a small part to fill the gaps: Toasted Seattle is offering free meals to anyone who lost benefits, no questions asked, ChuMinh Tofu continues to run their free community meal program every Sunday, along with so many more.

We’ve compiled this (very long but surely incomplete) list of resources for neighbors in need. Plus, at the bottom, you can find suggestions for ways that community members can lend their support.

Where to Find Groceries

Food banks are the most obvious choice to replace your lost SNAP benefits. The city and state have poured millions in extra funding into food banks to try to cope with the spike in need, but they’re still bracing for impact: long lines, food shortages, etc.

Food Lifeline Food Finder Map

Northwest Harvest Food Access Network

Washington 211 Food Pantry Search

Farm to Food Pantry

Emergency Food Network

Hunger Free Washington

Little Free Pantry Finder

Seattle Community Fridge

Eloise's Cooking Pot (Tacoma)

Where to Find Meals

If you're more interested in a hot meal than a pile of groceries, here's some of the businesses, nonprofits, and meal programs where you can get a free meal, no questions asked.

Toasted Seattle

Free breakfast to families on SNAP benefits beginning Nov 1. The bagel shop is offering the first 100 meals, then relying on community donations of $5 each to keep the program going.

Garden Club Cafe

Free food, coffee, and community resources, plus participation from local food banks at an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov 2 at Sabine's Back Bar in Ballard.

Howdy Bagel

Tab covered for those losing SNAP benefits starting Nov 1 at all locations.

ChuMinh Tofu

Free vegetarian meals every Sunday at their International District location.

Food Not Bombs

Free hot meals every Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in Occidental Park.

Northwest Share Food Truck

Free vegetarian food truck every Sunday in the University District.

Seattle Indian Center

Free hot meals served Monday through Friday in the International District.

Community Lunch

Free breakfast, coffee, and lunch served Monday through Friday on Capitol Hill.

OSL Serves

Free lunch and dinner Monday through Friday, lunch served on Saturdays in Pioneer Square.

Phinney Neighborhood Association

Free hot meals served Monday through Wednesday in the Phinney Neighborhood.

Roots

Free, to-go-style dinner served on Fridays in the University District.

Additional Resources and Services

Those with a remaining balance on their EBT card can participate in the following programs:

Where to Donate

Food Lifeline

Food Lifeline, a nonprofit that supplies food to various food banks across Western Washington, is seeking donations to help keep shelves stocked.



Emergency Food Network (EFN)

Emergency Food Network distributes over a million pounds of food every month to the 75+ food programs it serves. They have numerous ways to support the program, including monetary donations, food donations, and volunteer opportunities. For every dollar donated, EFN provides two meals to folks in need.



Food Bank Farm in Snohomish

Snohomish’s Food Bank Farm grows food on 20 acres in the Snoqualmie River Valley. With the help of local volunteers, the farm has delivered over two million pounds of food to local food banks. You can donate directly to the farm or volunteer with harvesting crops through their Facebook page.



The Auburn Food Bank

The volunteer-run organization supplies food, referrals, and emergency assistance to those in need in the Auburn area and surrounding cities (Algona, Pacific, Lake Tapps, and Kent). You can donate directly to the effort, volunteer in person, or host your own food drive.



West Seattle Food Bank

The West Seattle Food Bank provides access to food, clothing, rent/utility assistance, bus tickets, community resources, and other essential services for thousands of West Seattle residents. They are seeking direct donations, food donations, and volunteers.



Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank

The Pike Market Food Bank provides free groceries to downtown Seattle residents experiencing food insecurity. They are accepting donations as well as volunteers.



Making a Difference Foundation

The Making a Difference Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization with the mission to make a difference in the lives of others by helping them acquire the most basic needs: food, housing, encouragement, and opportunity. Donations supply those in need with warm meals and household products.



Maddy’s Bakeshop

The Queen Anne bakery is hosting a bake sale active until Nov 8, with all proceeds donated to the Ballard Food Bank.



Boon Boona Coffee

Boon Boona is offering free drip coffee at all locations this weekend (Nov 1–2) with the opportunity to drop off nonperishable food items to support local food banks in Rainier Valley and the University District.

Washington 211

211 is a free and confidential three-digit telephone number that helps connect Washington residents to state and local community resources. They are seeking funds, volunteers, item donations, and service donations.

United Way

United Way works to ensure that everyone has access to housing, food security, educational opportunities, and financial stability. You can help by donating directly or signing up to volunteer.

November Harvests at Food Bank Farm

More Ways You Can Help