Flanked by Councilmembers in a packed City Hall Tuesday afternoon, Councilmember Eddie Lin took the oath of office.

After a standing ovation, Lin shared how his experience growing up as a half-Chinese/Taiwanese and half-white kid shaped his sense of community, and how he wants to cultivate that value in his office.

“When we have an abundance mindset and share our power and resources, we foster a community where we take care of others, and they also take care of us,” Lin said. “And that is the world that I want to be a part of helping to nurture, the world that I believe District 2 residents want to see.”

New officials usually take the oath of office in January, but Lin was sworn in early because his race was a special election. He’s taking over for Mark Solomon, who was appointed to the seat after Councilmember Tammy Morales resigned last January, citing the “toxic environment” other councilmembers created.

At a City Council briefing the day before he was sworn in, Lin came in hot. After Office of Intergovernmental Relations staff read aloud a list of next year’s legislative priorities, Lin noted it was missing any plan for progressive revenue, which was one of his campaign priorities. He asked when he’d have a chance to amend it.

“Our office is new. We have not had the same opportunity to kind of contribute, participate, in developing the state legislative agenda,” he said.

Lin is part of a new progressive coalition at City Hall—incumbent Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck, Councilmember-Elect Dionne Foster, City Attorney-Elect Erika Davis, and Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson—who campaigned on similar ideals.

But they’ll all have to work within the confines of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s recently passed budget, and alongside conservatives like Councilmembers Debora Juarez, Maritza Rivera and Bob Kettle.

“I am not alone in this work,” Lin said in his Tuesday speech. “The resources and tools that we need, that our kids and elders need to flourish, are right here in this room and all around us. It is us working together, growing together, talking and collaborating together.”