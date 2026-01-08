For Ray Mitchell, Renee Nicole Good’s blood is not only on the hands of the ICE agent who shot her—it’s on the hands of American leaders who “refuse to stand up.”

“So you know what I think?” Mitchell, representing the University of Washington branch of the Students for a Democratic Society, said to a crowd of protesters outside the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building downtown. “I think we don’t owe them a fucking thing. We do not owe them courtesy, we do not owe them respect, we do not owe them civility. We owe them nothing but our resistance.”

About 300 people joined the anti-ICE demonstration Wednesday night, hours after Good, 37, was shot in the face by an ICE agent in Minneapolis yesterday morning. Protesters raised signs that read, “ICE OUT OF EVERYWHERE” and “CHINGA LA MIGRA,” shouting, “Seattle doesn’t fuck with ICE!” and “Justice for Renee Good!” and “No more hate, no more fear! We want ICE out of here!”

Organized by the Seattle Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (SAARPR) and Seattle Against War, the protest was set for 6 p.m. at the federal building. But dozens were already on the scene by 5:30 p.m., holding a long banner that read “ABOLISH I.C.E.” Protest leaders led chants, shouting into megaphones, “ICE, escucha! Estamos a la lucha!” (“ICE, listen! We’re in the fight!”). Drivers honked supportively as they passed.

During a blitz of 2,000 ICE agents in Minneapolis, Good stopped her car in the middle of the street where officers were conducting a raid. After one agent told Good to get out of the car, she reversed, turned right, and was shot by another agent as she drove forward. Video evidence from multiple angles shows Good did not hit the agent who shot her, identified as Jonathan Ross by the Minnesota Star Tribune, with her car.

JOHN CAPLINGER FOR THE STRANGER

“I was horrified and disgusted by the video,” said a 21-year-old Seattle protester who identified themself as “Haircut.” “This woman is dead because of corruption, government malfeasance, and overwhelming cowardice on the part of basically everyone in power.”

The Trump administration has lied about what is on video. On X, DHS said Good was a “violent rioter” who attempted to run over officers and kill them. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said Good committed an act of domestic terrorism, and that the ICE agent shot her in self defense. On Truth Social, President Donald Trump wrote that Good was “very disorderly,” and “viciously ran over the ICE Officer,” and that it was “hard to believe he is alive.” But the agent wasn’t run over and video shows him walking away from the shooting, so it’s “hard to believe” Trump’s post.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal posted on Bluesky this morning that Trump and Noem “are LYING.”

“We can see what happened with our own eyes,” Jayapal wrote. “We won’t believe their propaganda.”

Millions of people across America are watching the videos of an ICE agent shooting and killing Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, and they know that Donald Trump and Kristi Noem are LYING. We can see what happened with our own eyes. We won’t believe their propaganda.



[image or embed] — Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (@jayapal.house.gov) January 8, 2026 at 9:35 AM

Senator Patty Murray said, “DHS is already lying about what we can all see with our own eyes,” and said state governments should hold federal agents accountable “since Kristi Noem won’t.”

Conducting immigration enforcement doesn't mean you execute American citizens in the street.



Yet DHS is already lying about what we can all see with our own eyes.



Since Kristi Noem won't, state governments everywhere will need to hold out-of-control federal agents accountable. https://t.co/OuJclJz7e2 — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 7, 2026

After about 45 minutes of speeches, the crowd flooded the street and marched down Second Avenue, led by the ABOLISH I.C.E. banner.

Seattle police patrolled the area in cars, on bikes, and on foot, but stayed out of the way. Protesters shouted “I-C-E, SPD, they all look like pigs to me!” One guy told a group of police, “MY DICK IS BIGGER THAN ALL OF YOURS!” They returned to the federal building around 7:30 p.m., and after an American flag was burned, the demonstrators left.

Protests are likely to continue. Tonight, at 6:30 p.m., Defund Musk will hold a vigil for Good at Pier 58.