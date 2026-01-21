Last Memorial Day weekend, far-right Christian supremacist group Mayday USA used Cal Anderson Park as their own house of worship for a flamboyant event they advertised as a battle in the spiritual war against “child butchers” and demonic forces (queer people and progressivism, respectively).

Hundreds showed up in nonviolent protest, but were met with a very violent Seattle Police Department (SPD). This week, bodycam footage, obtained through a public records request and shared on social media, revealed the cops’ intent to inflict violence on the protesters that day. In the video, Officer Matthew Didier can be heard riling up his fellow cops, saying, “We’re here to fuck people up now,” and “We’re going in this time with guns blazing and all our pieces in place.”

That video brought eight people to the public comment period at yesterday’s City Council meeting. Six of them were at the protest that day. Some said they were brutalized and arrested, or had witnessed police violence at the park. All voiced anger over the city’s nonhandling of the matter.

Over the past year, the city has conducted investigations of that day’s police violence. During the six-hour protest, 23 people were thrown to the ground, cuffed and arrested—all of whom were protesters.

An SPD spokesperson told The Stranger that the video was part of an internal review and Sentinel Event Review conducted by the University of Pennsylvania’s Quattrone Center, which they said was “a form of proactive accountability designed to help police departments increase professionalism, safety, and public trust.” The department did not confirm whether or not the video would result in any disciplinary action.

According to a letter sent last Thursday by the Seattle LGBTQ Commission to City Council, the mayor’s office, and media outlets, including The Stranger, nearly all of the investigations into the 28 separate allegations against 13 officers have been completed. But the Commission said just two allegations were sustained against one officer, who only received a written reprimand as discipline.

During public comment, Andrew Ashiofu, a commissioner on the LGBTQ Commission and former City Council candidate, called SPD’s actions that day “state-sanctioned violence,” and urged accountability.

“Seattle prides itself on being a progressive city, yet whenever it comes to LGBTQIA+ safety and representation, we remain reactive instead of protective,” Ashiofu said. “We wait for harm, for crisis, for headlines, and only then do we respond.”

Another commenter, Gabriel Diaz, played the audio of Didier’s statements into the microphone before describing how, during the protest, cops tackled him from behind, restrained his arms and punched him repeatedly in the head and ribs while he yelled “I’m a medic” over and over.

“We need to make sure these officers are held accountable for the harm caused to the community, not just swept under the rug as happens time and time again, specifically to our trans and queer communities,” Diaz said.

Kelsey and Jay Burns described how they were beaten and arrested at the protest. They both said they spent the weekend in jail, concussed and without medical care, despite Jay’s vomiting and inability to move from the cell floor.

“My expectations are that, without public pressure or action from this council, that this type of behavior will continue unchecked,” Kelsey said. “As we have seen repeatedly, the police will not hold themselves accountable.”

Alexander Dean said he was thrown to the ground after running to help a young woman being pepper sprayed by a cop. “Matt Didier decided that he was gonna go in and have people fuck us up, and so they fucked us up,” Dean said. “I don’t get how that is acceptable.”

After the public comment period, Councilmember Bob Kettle addressed commenters as chair of the Public Safety Committee. He said he’s committed to working with his committee and police accountability partners on the Cal Anderson report and following up with SPD and Chief Shon Barnes.

“We have a responsibility in our Public Safety Committee and in this council to do the oversight and bring to the fore that report,” Kettle said.

But City Council has failed to act on police accountability time and time again—most recently, by approving the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild’s (SPOG) contract in December that sorely lacked accountability measures. Then-Council President Sara Nelson and Councilmembers Bob Kettle, Dan Strauss, Joy Hollingsworth, Martiza Rivera, and Debora Juarez voted to approve the contract while Councilmembers Rob Saka, Alexis Mercedes Rinck, and Eddie Lin voted against it.

New City Councilmember Dionne Foster released a statement last week, saying she was “disturbed” by the footage and Didier’s comments, and called for transparency and the quick release of the final report.

“Seattle residents have a fundamental constitutional right to free speech and peaceful assembly,” Foster said in the statement. “Policing decisions at protests must be guided by de-escalation, clear standards, and accountability.”