On Friday at 1:30pm, MLK Labor and Troublemakers Community will gather outside the downtown Seattle Target to protest the Minneapolis-based brand’s ties with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It’s a direct action on a day of loose, unfocused, pat-on-the-back politics.

The demands are simple: Get Target to denounce ICE, those chuds terrorizing and murdering people in Target’s hometown, and to stop allowing them to operate in their stores. Shouldn’t the company do something? Money is power and Target is the fourth largest employer in Minnesota. Hot deals can offer a company only so much protection.

These targeted Target protests have sprung up around the country. Seven people were detained while protesting outside the store in Chicago’s West Loop. People in Philadelphia (home of Democracy and cheesesteak) and Emeryville, California (home of Pixar and Peet’s Coffee) have gathered to yell at their local Targets. Across the Twin Cities, protesters are staging sit-ins at 17 Targets where they will surely be subjected to a lot of Taylor Swift music played on loop. Many say this is like being auditorily waterboarded.

The protests are the cherry on top of a bad year for the big box store. Nearly a year ago, people began boycotting Target for rolling back its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Sales dropped.

So, if you are participating in Friday’s amorphous national general strike and don’t know what to do with yourself, join the masses at the downtown Target. The organizers emphasized that it will be peaceful. No broken windows here.

If that’s not your cup of tea, you can join a slew of anti-ICE actions on Saturday between noon and 1pm. The teachers will be gathering at Seattle Central College, the tech workers will rally at the Cal Anderson Park fountain, and the hospital workers will hold it down at Harborview Medical Center.