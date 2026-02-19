Have you been on the 1 Line this week? If so, you might have seen a little Easter egg on the schedule board: the 2 Line.

On February 14, Sound Transit started running the 2 Line in Seattle, but only between Lynnwood and Chinatown-International District. Its cross-lake connection will commence on March 28. Nevertheless the "practice run" to Chinatown-International District is causing some confusion and, in some cases, consternation. But what's the fuss all about? It's a transitional moment to what might be the biggest public transportation event since the Capital Hill Station opened nearly a decade ago. And to be honest, all of the busiest stations on L1 are located between Northgate and Westlake. But, yes, it's not really the 2 Line, but the train says it is (I’m what I’m)—so, when riding it, as I did on February 16 and 18, you’re feeling the near future by way of the simulated mood of the 2.

There’s a real benefit for riders with this “practice run”: it really adds an extra train to key stations on the line. Look for yourself: If, say, you leave U District Station (after grabbing a gyro at Cedars of Lebanon) and want to get to Capitol Hill Station (where you will down a quick drink at Post Pike and Cafe), there is now a train running every 3 to 4 minutes. This is the kind of frequency that the riders of Vancouver BC’s automated SkyTrain enjoy.

So, now it goes like this: You enter the station, and as you approach the platform, you see the train is already there and about to close its doors and depart. You think about running–but it’s too late. Its doors close. It begins moving. Before February 14, feeling the whole world was against you when this happened made total sense, because every train on 1 Line had 10 minutes or more on it. But now with 2 Line you can sing to yourself these words, which are popular in African countries like Botswana and in some movie about lions that don’t eat their subjects: “hakuna matata.”

There will be another train in a couple of minutes. So, chill and think about some idea in a book that impressed you. Before that the thought is completed, “whoomp! There it is.” The train to take you to where you want to be.