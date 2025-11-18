Illustrations by Addeline Griswold

Cancel that Prime membership. Cut up that Target card. This year, especially, we’re shopping small and sending a message to big box stores and greedy corporate overlords that we don’t need their mass-produced garbage that costs too much after Trump’s trade war anyway. We’re done passing meaningless tokens back and forth to fill some arbitrary holiday obligation. If we’re gonna give, let’s give good.

Date Night Flying Trapeze and Acrobatics Class at Emerald City Trapeze Arts

The best thing to gift a significant other is an experience you get to do together. It’s like getting a gift for yourself, too! Emerald City Trapeze Art/School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts (SANCA) sells a Date Night package for $160. You’ll spend half the class learning a few acroyoga moves. By just using your bodies, you’ll lift each other up into the air to do a series of gravity-defying postures. Next, you’ll learn the basics of flying trapeze. You’ll swing off the high platform while your partner cheers you on below. If you’re like me, you’ll do just fine at these activities, but your partner—whom you gifted the date night to—will be so good at them that the spritely acrobats will ask him if he has a background in gymnastics. This will fuel his ego for months, maybe even years, to come. The two of you will debate pursuing a life in the circus. What more could you want in a holiday present? NATHALIE GRAHAM

Two Partially Filled-Out Elliott Bay Book Company Stamp Cards

The easiest gift to give (and the best gift to receive) is two partially filled-out Elliott Bay Book Company stamp cards. Let me explain. First, I know you have them, and I know you will never, ever, remember to bring both to the store to combine them. Second, the gift signals to your recipient that you read and that you know they read. This is a compliment. Third, you are gifting them a chance at a free book, but not an immediate guarantee. It’s like a little surprise. Fourth, you are also gifting them a trip to the bookstore, a place everyone loves. You’re gifting them the indulgence of buying a book of their choice, and even though the library is still that bitch, you recognize that one cannot deny the true joy that is owning something forever and ever. (This strategy also works for stamp cards from pie stores.) NATHALIE GRAHAM

A Bottle of Landmass Wines

I once explained to a wine shop owner that I had a lifelong aversion to red wine. “Just looking at a bottle gives me a migraine.” Without a pause, he pointed me to a bottle of Landmass Chillable Red and said, “If you ever want to open up the possibility of drinking red, start here.” It took me another year to remember to try the bottle, but once I did, a whole new technicolor world opened up for me. Melaney and Malia (the couple behind Landmass) are first-generation wine producers—which is rare for an industry that’s this hard to break into—who moved to the PNW from LA a decade ago to work on someone else’s vineyard. Today, they still don’t own their own vines, but for 10 years now, they’ve been able to source grapes from around the region to produce sparkling and still wines, and I’ve yet to find one that I don’t love. BILLIE WINTER

Immortal Perfumes and a Book

What to get your well-read friend who is constantly posting reviews on Fragrantica and Goodreads? A literary-inspired fragrance from the Ballard-based micro-perfumery Immortal Perfumes, paired with its corresponding title (purchased separately from the bookstore of your choice). Immortal owner Jen Siems is a former English teacher and a master at evoking atmosphere through scent, and she creates perfumes inspired by “Dead Writers” (Edgar Allan Poe, Mary Shelley, Jane Austen, etc.) and fictional characters, such as Jane Eyre and Mr. Rochester or Catherine and Heathcliff. If your recipient’s taste leans gothic and sapphic, they might enjoy the vampiric Carmilla fragrance, which has notes of “forbidden fruit and sensual woods.” You could even annotate the book with your musings—imagine unwrapping a clothbound copy of Pride and Prejudice filled with handwritten notes, alongside a scent inspired by Pemberley. To make the experience even more multi-sensory, throw in a matching literary loose-leaf tea from the Wallingford shop, Friday Afternoon. JULIANNE BELL

Beacon Cinema Membership

If you’ve seen a movie at the Beacon lately, then you’ve probably seen their very persuasive membership advertisement featuring ~500 movie clips spliced together, explaining why you should become a member. If you haven’t seen it, allow me to persuade you. The Beacon Cinema features passionate programming all year round with screenings that range from old Hollywood classics to avant-garde and cult favorites. In November alone, they are screening episodes of Twin Peaks: The Return, Vincente Minnelli’s Tea and Sympathy, and Suroh: Alien Hitchhiker, which is described as “If the B-52s collaborated with Negativland on an alt-Earth version of Star Trek.” The standard “Adeptus Minor” membership (which runs $75 annually) gives you five free movie admissions, unlimited discounted tickets, first access to Secret Cinema (that’s their series of free mystery screenings), and free birthday admission and popcorn. If your loved one is more of a recluse—or cannot easily get to Columbia City—consider a membership to Scarecrow Video, which offers rentals by mail. The SIFF Egyptian just closed, and the Grand Illusion is still without a home; we can’t risk losing another theater. Support the Beacon! AUDREY VANN

Weed from Raven Grass

Last spring, I went on a girls’ trip to Vashon Island and found myself in Euphorium, a charming dispensary inside a cottage. Hoping to cultivate laid-back island vibes, I asked the budtender to recommend something that would help with anxiety and chronic pain, but not get me too high (I’m a little wary after previous budtenders’ picks inadvertently blasted me into outer space). She pointed me toward some pre-rolled joints with colorful labels from Raven Grass, a disabled veteran- and woman-owned business based in Olympia. Her suggestion was just what the doctor ordered—Raven’s proprietary Cosmic Charlie strain delivered on its promise of stimulating creativity and conversation without jitters. Since then, I’ve tracked down Raven Grass’ products at stockists across Seattle and have loved everything I’ve tried. Thanks to co-founder and creative director Nichole Graf’s aesthetic vision, their packaging is exquisite enough to be gift-worthy and eminently reusable. Their joints and cartridges come in the cutest little jars and would make incredible stocking stuffers for casual stoners or cannabis-curious pals, and the “stoner’s dozen” packs of 13 pre-rolls come in small, jewel-toned, clear, acrylic boxes that can be repurposed to hold your stash or other sundries. JULIANNE BELL

Dried Flowers

I am forever attempting to decorate my modest one-and-a-half-bedroom house like a haunted Victorian mansion, and I’ve found that the most effective (and cheapest) trick is to have bouquets of dried flowers in vases scattered around the house. Yes, you could make it beachy and modern with dried wheat and grass, but my preference is as grandma-chic as possible, with dried hydrangeas, baby’s breath, roses, and possibly an ostrich feather stuck in there somewhere—make it grand! Not only will a dried-flower bouquet or wreath last infinitely longer than that grocery store poinsettia, but buying them from a local farm is a great way to support local agriculture in the non-growing season—if someone gifted me a dried amaranth or lavender wreath this holiday season, I would probably scream with joy. You can find gorgeous dried bouquets at Pike Place Market, or get creative by collecting flowers from grocery stores, neighbors’ gardens (shhh!), and farmers’ markets, then hanging them upside down to dry. AUDREY VANN

An Art Class

Has your grandmother mentioned wanting to learn watercolor painting? Life is hectic, and adults will rarely commit to new creative experiences on their own, so now is the time to FORCE HER! In Seattle, we are lucky enough to have a bounty of studios and organizations providing art classes to adults with varying levels of commitment, price ranges, and skill levels. Check out the programs at Seattle Artist League and Pratt Fine Arts Center to get started, or opt for a gift certificate so your beloved can choose their own adventure. Another option is to book an art class for yourself and make gifts for your family members (think: pet portraits or customized mugs)—upcoming classes at Seattle Artist League alone include clay gingerbread house luminaria making, beginners oil painting, and sumi-e landscape painting. Plus, this doesn’t have to be limited to visual art or even in-person classes. This spring, I signed up for a donation-based virtual meditation class with New Age music icon Laraaji through the School of Song, which gave me a valuable reminder that I don’t need to attend graduate school or spend a lot of money to continue learning. AUDREY VANN

Cute Y2K journals from Girls Noise Press

Even though my student days are thankfully long behind me, I still love back-to-school shopping, so I was delighted to discover local indie publisher Girls Noise Press’ series of “DIY2K” composition books earlier this fall. Each notebook cover has a different theme and is hand-collaged with pop culture-inspired photos, motifs, and stickers, which evoke fond memories of my own DIY collaged teenage diaries. Inside, there are 100 crisp, unlined pages and a little pocket to hold mementos. They have a wide range of themes, including Buffy, The X-Files, Sex and the City, Chappell Roan, Miss Piggy, Severance, Ina Garten, and even Nathan Fielder and Tim Robinson, so you’re nearly guaranteed to find one that suits your giftee’s specific obsessions. Add some glittery gel pens for extra nostalgia. JULIANNE BELL

A Snack Drawer

No one buys themselves enough snacks. While the “little treat” lifestyle has taken off on social media, in my experience, it’s often overruled by the “in this economy?” reality. Groceries are expensive enough without throwing in a box of Extra Toasty Cheez-Its and a bag of Nerds Gummy Clusters. This year, give everyone you love permission to slow down and have a snack. Scrounge up a box or even just a paper bag covered in stickers from MochiThings—or, if you’re up for it, an official snackle box—and load it up with your and your giftees’ favorite treats. You know, the kind of stuff they aren’t buying themselves while barely remembering to drink water and eat a single vegetable in our spiraling society. To ensure a good selection, check out the Nordic candy at Scandinavian Specialties, the seasonal bulk candy at the Confectionery, and pretty much anything and everything at Asian Family Market. Overwhelmed by the options? Three things that never miss are Kinder Happy Hippo, Manzelazo’s Japanese-style peanuts, and Tootsie Fruit Chew Mini Bites. MEGAN SELING

Literally Anything From LUCCA great finds

Have you ever walked into a place that seems to follow dream logic? It’s a Victorian-era apothecary with papier-mché taxidermy, but also a Japanese bath goods shop! Also, there is a backroom with handmade greeting cards and vintage-style office supplies! Welcome to LUCCA great finds, your soon-to-be favorite gift shop. This is the store you go to to shop for your most interesting friend. The one who would appreciate a painted paper theater or bird sculpture just as much as hand-made incense or an engraved signet ring. And because with items that are shockingly affordable for how delightful, eclectic, and thoughtfully curated this shop is, I defy you to leave without a little something for yourself, too. BILLIE WINTER

A Print from Psychedelic Lens

I first clocked Erin Fox’s neon-soaked risograph prints at the Magnuson Park night market. They were bright. They were deeply Pacific Northwest (think the old Rainier brewery and pinecones). And they were even more fun to look at with 3D glasses. Now, her new(ish) brick-and-mortar space does not disappoint. This artist-owned gallery and store has a neon, hand-painted exterior that can probably be seen from space (or at least the Space Needle), and though the shop is small, you can browse for hours—just remember to bring your own mug for the espresso machine. HANNAH MURPHY WINTER

Local Cookbooks

This was a great year for fans of display-worthy cookbooks by chefs from beloved Pacific Northwest eateries. A niche audience? Maybe. But for fans of food and pretty things, you can’t go wrong with a beautiful cookbook full of stunning photography and culinary possibilities. For bakers, pick up a copy of Temple Pastries from local laminated dough god Christina Wood. It includes how-tos on more than 30 impressive (albeit intimidating) baked goods such as Chinese Five-Spice Kouign Amann and a Sumac-Roasted Strawberry Cheesecake Croissant. Have a friend who still sheds a tear over the loss of Pioneer Square’s critically acclaimed London Plane? Earlier this year, owner Katherine Anderson, along with the chefs who made the London Plane so memorable, released a gorgeous tome arranged by the seasons and featuring dishes straight off the menu, including Michael’s Plane Bread and their chicken pot pie. If you want to maximize your thoughtfulness, give the same cookbook to a handful of pals and pick a date in January to host a cookbook club, in which every recipient chooses one recipe from the book to make and bring to share with friends on a chilly winter afternoon. (Invite me, please.) MEGAN SELING

Tin Can Landline Phone (for kids or adults)

As a child, I pored over the Baby-Sitter’s Club series and longed for my own private bedroom landline like Claudia’s—so grown-up and glamorous! I requested one for my birthday and my wish was granted. It’s still one of the most memorable gifts I’ve ever received. Kids these days are glued to their tablets and smartphones, which is not only harmful for them (and us!) but also lacks the vintage romance of the analog phone. Enter Tin Can, a new tech innovation built in Seattle that reimagines the landline for the digital age. The company sells two models of corded phones: the retro Tin Can Flashback, which can be plugged into a home internet router, in-wall ethernet port, or extender, and the original cylindrical Tin Can, which works with WiFi. All Tin Can devices can call other Tin Can devices for free, and you can add an optional “Party Line Plan” for $9.99 a month to enable a list of external numbers that you approve. This means young kids can yap with their friends and family to their heart’s content, free of stranger danger and tech addiction. Yes, this is designed for kids, making it ideal for the niblings or other children in your life, but there’s no reason grown-ups can’t join in on the fun. I need to be able to gab with the girlies while twirling a cord around my finger! JULIANNE BELL

A Wet Clay Cafe Gift Card

I wasn’t expecting much the first time I went into this Fremont shop. I’d been to a paint-your-own pottery place before. You paint pottery, overthink it, and walk away with a $50 monstrosity that you put on a shelf like a five-year-old’s art class project. (Just me?) But Wet Clay Cafe is better than most paint-your-own spots. It has the hodgepodge charm of a college-town coffee shop, a menu of food and drink that can keep you fed from lunch into the evening, and they are dog-friendly. You can paint the pre-fired slipcast pottery that they have available, or you can head to the back, where there’s a whole-ass pottery studio, where you can learn how to throw on a wheel. Get a gift card for a couple you really, genuinely like, but who maybe have a hard time getting out of their heads. This place will do the trick. HANNAH MURPHY WINTER