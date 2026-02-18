Most people file it away as a political artifact: the “Keep Hope Alive” speech, a concession with a crescendo that closed out Jesse Jackson’s 1988 campaign. But I remember it less as a footnote to an election and more as a key, one that cracked open a door inside me before certain kinds of cruelty could fully settle in.

This week, as we mark Jackson’s passing, the tributes have rightly talked about the “Rainbow Coalition,” about how he stretched the imagination of what a Black candidate could do and be in national politics, about how his run helped clear a path that others later walked. All true.

Still, grief has a way of pulling the personal to the surface. For me, the most enduring legacy of that speech isn’t only what it meant for the Democratic Party. It’s what it meant for a seven-year-old Black boy sitting in his parents’ basement, watching the 1988 Democratic National Convention unfold on a flickering television, absorbing the world the way children do, through what adults do and don’t say.

My parents watched Jackson like you watch the sky after you’ve lived through storms: with hope, yes, but also with the disciplined flinch of those who know the weather can quickly change without warning. To them, his rise carried the ache of “almost.” A Black man on that stage, in that era, closer than any other had been to the center of a major party’s power, and still not quite permitted to sit at the head of the table.

I didn’t have the vocabulary for it then, but I felt the emotion: the nation’s talent for inviting us in its home just so long as we don’t rearrange the furniture. “Be grateful,” America says, “but don’t get comfortable.”

That was the late ’80s bargain. The Cosby Show reigned on Thursday nights, offering a version of Black success that was polished, upper-middle-class, and politically quiet, an American bedtime story where bootstraps were always enough and structural racism was mostly implied, never indicted. A ceiling disguised as a dream. The message wasn’t simply “look, we made it.” It was: this is the acceptable shape of Black life, this is what you can be if you stop complaining about what’s been done to you.

And then there was church, the other classroom.

Every Sunday, I sat under theology that didn’t just preach salvation; it sorted humanity. At our megachurch, Christian Faith Center, the world arrived pre-labeled: righteous and sinful, clean and contaminated. And woven through it all, like a thread that tugged at boys especially, was a narrow definition of manhood: tough, dominant, heterosexual, and unquestioning. The pastor would say there is only one choice for relationships: a man with a woman.

As a kid, you don’t call it indoctrination. You call it normal.

So when Jesse Jackson stood at that convention and spoke about gay and lesbian people as people, not as a problem or a cautionary tale, something in me shifted. The moment wasn’t loud in the way politics is loud. It was loud in the way truth is loud.

“Gays and lesbians, when you fight against discrimination and a cure for AIDS, you are right—but your patch is not big enough.”

I didn’t understand everything he meant. But I understood the part that mattered. On national television, in the bright machinery of American politics, without flinching, he placed gay and lesbian people inside the circle of concern and dignity, and he did it in 1988, when the country was still trying to treat AIDS like divine punishment instead of a public emergency.

So much of the “common sense” of that era was soaked in cruelty. Thousands had already died from AIDS, and treatment was not the world it is now. Ronald Reagan infamously delayed even acknowledging the epidemic in public. And in many churches, the disease was framed as consequence: a karmic pox for sinners, a story about them, safely distant from us.

But Jackson spoke as if the people dying mattered.

He didn’t talk about AIDS like it was happening on another planet. He talked about it like it was happening in America because it was. He talked about hospice, about rejection, about the isolation of being sick and shamed at once. He said those living with AIDS deserved compassion. Not disgust or distance, but compassion.

And in my basement, in my little body, I felt something break: not my faith exactly, but my certainty. The certainty that the adults who sounded sure must be right. The certainty that “righteousness” meant excluding people, and that dehumanization could be holy.

Homophobia often comes handed as inheritance, an “us vs. them” story wrapped in scripture, welded to gender roles, reinforced by jokes, threats, and silence. For Black boys raised in church, it can also arrive as armor. A performance of hardness meant to protect you from a world eager to hypersexualize, degrade, or erase you. The cruel logic of patriarchy: to be seen as a man, you must loudly reject anything the world codes as soft.

At seven, I didn’t have that analysis. What I had was a gut sense that something I’d been taught was not as sacred as it claimed. Jackson’s speech did not make me instantly wise. It didn’t turn me into a miniature ally with perfect language. What it did, more practically and miraculously, was interrupt the formation of a prejudice before it could harden into identity.

It kept me asking questions. And bigotry hates questions.

Jackson also modeled something rare, especially for a Black male leader navigating a country that punishes us for stepping out of line: courage that didn’t audition itself for acceptability. It would have been politically easy to ignore LGBTQ people, especially when the constituency was treated as controversial, expendable, or too risky to acknowledge. Plenty of Democrats did. Even later, under President Clinton, the country got “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”, a policy that translated cowardice into law and asked queer people to make themselves smaller for the comfort of the state.

Jackson, by contrast, widened the frame.

Now, we should tell the truth about Jackson too, because it is not the enemy of gratitude. He used an antisemitic slur during his 1984 campaign and damaged a Black-Jewish alliance already under strain. Years later, he fathered a child outside his marriage, private harm that became public in a way that rippled beyond him. The man was not spotless. No one is.

But it is possible to hold the whole human and still name the consequential work they did in a particular hour.

I think about that now, older, long gone from the church I was raised me, especially knowing what later came to light about Christian Faith Center: allegations of sexual harassment, exploitation, and the familiar architecture of power protecting itself. It’s hard not to look back and see how often institutions preach purity while practicing predation, and demand moral submission from congregants while laundering their own sin in the language of “leadership.”

Jackson’s speech helped me separate faith from fear. It helped me understand that dehumanization can wear a cross, recognize that “righteousness” can be a costume, and that compassion is often the truer proof of belief than any shouted doctrine.

Near the end of that 1988 speech, Jackson offered a line that still guides me: “If an issue is morally right, it will eventually be political.”

At seven, I didn’t know I was being handed a compass. I just knew I’d seen a Black man on a national stage widen the definition of “our people.” And somehow, in the process, he widened me too.

Not into perfection. Into possibility.

So yes, let the headlines remember the campaign, the coalition, the “Keep Hope Alive” refrain. But as we mourn Jesse Jackson’s passing, I want to name this quieter legacy: that in a country, and a church culture, where cruelty could masquerade as conviction, he chose to insist on the full humanity of queer people. He did it clearly, publicly, and without apology.

And because he did, a Black boy learned that love is an ethic, not a weakness. That manhood is not forged in exclusion but in accountability. That faith, at its best, is expansive. And that interrupting inherited hatred begins with a deliberate declaration: they are people, too.

Keep hope alive, yes.

But let it be hope wide enough to hold all of us without exceptions or asterisks.