If you drive west on South Hanford St., just before you go under the Marginal Way Bridge, you’ll see a long concrete wall, covered in colorful graffiti. It’s easy to miss—from the street, it doesn’t look that different than most highway overpasses in the city. Maybe the art looks a bit more intentional; maybe there's more people there than you'd expect. But to see real magic of it, you have to get out of your car and peer over the wall. There, you’ll find The Marginal Way Skatepark.
The park was founded in 2004 by Tim Demmon, Shawn Bishop and Dan Barnett as part of the DIY skatepark movement in Seattle. The three skaters were watching the city tear down, move, and rebuild the same few skateparks in the city, slowly chipping away at the skateable square footage of Seattle. So when the city announced they were doing the same to the Ballard Bowl, they decided it was time to do something about it. They found an empty, unused public space in SoDo, and through benefit shows, individual donors, and a whole lot of volunteer sweat, the DIY park was born.
Made for skateboarders only, the park has fostered a tight-knit community of skaters. You'll usually hear it called “Marge” for short, and it hosts skate competitions, punk shows, cookouts, and regular community clean ups to maintain the space.
Last weekend, the park celebrated its 20th anniversary. The day started at 1 pm with a skate competition and barbecue at the park. That evening, the festivities moved a few blocks away to Orient Express, a Chinese restaurant and lounge inside a series of literal train cars.
Liam Griffith has been photographing the park since May, and he was there to capture the day for The Stranger.
