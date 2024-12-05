A woman who drove nine hours to Wellspring sobs upon learning that she will not be able to receive abortion care today because of a preexisting medical issue.
Lauren Miller
Photography by Lauren Miller
Earlier this year, clinic administrator and nurse Brittany Brown sat at her desk, refreshing a state webpage over and over. She was checking to see if the Wyoming state legislature had passed new laws restricting abortion access. At any moment, her work might turn on a dime to make sure that Wellspring Health Access—the only full-service abortion clinic left in Wyoming—did not run afoul of them. “The situation changes hour by hour,” says one of Brown’s colleagues, medical assistant Valarie Wakefield. “And we all know that on any given day, we might lose our jobs.”
In the two and a half years of Wellspring’s existence, it has faced not only an ever-changing landscape of state laws, but also arson, protestors, the reversal of Roe v. Wade—and now, the reelection of President Trump. By staying open despite these challenges, Wellspring has become an oasis in a sea of red. Most of the states that surround Wyoming heavily restrict abortion care, and some of them have no abortion providers at all.
“We see patients from Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah” and “from Montana, from Nebraska,” says Katie Knutter, the executive director of Wellspring. “We regularly have patients who are traveling up to eight hours,” she adds. Some patients have even come from Georgia and Louisiana. Wellspring is also the closest clinic to multiple Native American reservations—one of which, the Oglala Sioux Reservation, is in South Dakota, which virtually bans abortion altogether.
“There is no one-size-fits-all” patient, says Brown. “I have seen 15 year olds, I have seen 50 year olds. I see married women, I see single women. I see women who have a whole bunch of kids already. I see women who’ve never been pregnant before.”
Abortion is currently legal in Wyoming, but that could change at any time. The Wyoming legislature passed several laws restricting abortion in 2022 and 2023. A court has temporarily prevented these laws from going into effect, but a more permanent decision or a ruling from an appellate court could change that outcome—and the legislature could pass new restrictions on abortion whenever it is in session. If new restrictions go into effect, then Wellspring might need to close. Even photographing this piece proved tricky because the clinic could not be sure it would be open throughout the summer.
Wellspring currently provides abortion care as late as state law allows: up to 23 weeks and 6 days into gestation. Although a few other entities in Wyoming provide medication abortion by telehealth, those medications may be used only in the early weeks of pregnancy—long before doctors can detect most types of fetal anomalies and before many maternal health complications emerge. For anyone seeking abortion care after about 11 weeks, Wellspring is the sole option in the entire state of Wyoming. According to Wellspring staff, hospitals in the state cannot always guarantee that a patient will be able to access abortion care there, even if the patient is facing an emergency.
This scarcity isn’t isolated to red states, either. Even here in Washington, which is largely considered to be a safe haven for abortion access, large swaths of the state have no clinics at all, and many of the clinics that do exist only provide medication abortion. If a person living in Newport learned at their 20-week ultrasound that their fetus had a fatal anomaly, they would need to travel roughly 250 miles to Yakima to reach the nearest clinic that could provide abortion care.
Many of these restrictions emerged at a time when Democrats controlled the White House—which will no longer be true in January. Although Trump himself waffled on abortion during his campaign, many of his appointments have been stridently anti-choice: Dr. Mehmet Oz (who has been nominated to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid) supports the reversal of Roe v. Wade, and Martin Makary (who has been nominated to head the Food and Drug Administration) is “a known anti-abortion extremist who will push the Project 2025 agenda,” according to Mimi Timmaraju, CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All. And Project 2025—one playbook for Trump’s second term—says that Trump should reverse the FDA’s approval for medication abortion. Medication is the most common form of abortion in the United States, accounting for roughly two-thirds of all abortions nationally, and a large share of Wellspring’s work.
“Across the industry and in all the clinics, everybody is just bracing for things to get worse,” says Brown. “With higher need for abortion services and a shrinking number of clinics and providers, we’re going to see higher death rates” for women and children, she adds. “And more than the mortality rates, you’re just going to see more people who have long-term injuries from being denied necessary health care.”
Photographer Lauren Miller visited Wellspring this summer for The Stranger to document the clinic as it survived in purgatory. She witnessed protestors standing in the alley across the street from the clinic. When one of the protestors—who is at the clinic every day—saw Miller, he called other protestors to join him. Once inside, though, the environment is overwhelmingly “normal,” Miller explains, and the staff works hard to create a sense of community for the patients by (for example) ordering in food and having indoor picnics with them.
Nationwide, the number of brick-and-mortar abortion clinics has declined from 807 in 2020 to 765 in March 2024. There’s little stopping that trend from continuing next year. But their doctors, their nurses, and their patients will keep showing up until there’s nowhere to show up to.
This is a day in the last abortion clinic in Wyoming.
