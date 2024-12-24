Harly Ellis with an organza silk costume. They made 18 identical pieces, and it took one person four months just to carefully hem them all.
Billie Winter
Intro and Captions by Hannah Murphy Winter
Just a few steps from the Pacific Northwest Ballet’s stage, sits an ordinary office building filled with extraordinary people: One who specializes in custom stockings, another who is a dye expert, one who’s deeply knowledgeable about period gowns, and another about tiaras. This is the Ballet’s costume department, and this fall, they’re taking on the company’s biggest show ever: A brand new production of Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty.
The set was designed by Native American glass artist Preston Singletary, the puppets come from famed puppeteer Basil Twist, and the costume design is directed by Paul Tazewell, who you may have heard of when he won a Tony for his work on Hamilton. This group of highly specialized artisans—90 so far—is tasked with taking all three of those artists’ dreams and turning them into a reality. We got to step behind the curtain and see that magic while it was still brewing.
The Stranger depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!