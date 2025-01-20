Introduction and captions written by Hannah Murphy Winter.
Last weekend, photographer West Smith got on Sound Transit and headed down to Tacoma. Why? Because it was time for Monster Jam—the three-day monster truck rally at the Tacoma Dome. This show has everything: A truck named Scooby-Doo; A motocross halftime show; (Probably) AI-generated songs about America. The whole event was (actually) sponsored by super glue. So today, as we all doom scroll through executive order updates, we offer you monster trucks. No thoughts, just smash.
