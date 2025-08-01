Francesca Fiorentini has a blunt prescription for what she sees as a left stuck in an endless loop of existential psychoanalysis, that's agonizing over its ailments, fumbling for its spine, and waiting for a savior: “We need fewer podcasters and more revolutionaries and organizers.”

It might seem richly ironic coming from a podcaster–-okay, technically the comedian, intrepid journalist, social justice shit-stirrer, online influencer, who podcasts. Saying what needs to be said, what others are afraid to say, is exactly her brand and the point of The Bitchuation Room.

The Los Angeles-based Fiorentini calls Gaza’s genocide a genocide and urges her audience to do the same, roasts popular progressive podcasts like MeidasTouch for ghosting the topic entirely, lambests the human embodiment of the Daily Mail comment section, Piers Morgan, to his face for his hypocrisy, and challenges the left to not just repeat what’s popular but “to make popular what we need said.” It’s that fearlessness that has given her Fran-tifa faithful (as she calls her fanbase) the rare, iconoclastic mix of wit, rage, and clarity nearly extinct from political comedy podcasts. The manospheric Theo Von has to break out a dictionary just to define the word “convene.”

In addition to her work with Al Jazeera, Fiorentini rose to popularity as a contributor on the long-running, once-progressive internet news show The Young Turks (TYT). After nearly a decade of keeping it relevant, she walked away in March 2025 when it started flirting with “bridge-building” with MAGA. True to form, she called out what she saw as capitulations to conservatism, saying TYT founder Cenk Uygur was, “acting like a bitch.” Uygur responded with a self-indulgent half‑hour video explaining why he was “removing” her from the network. Fiorentini has happily moved on. Her fans stayed loyal to her. Not only for her politics, but her defiant, necessary gallows humor that helps wring a few ounces of joy from weeks when the news cycle itself feels like the best case against humanity. She’s not the left’s Joe Rogan (she has 250k subscribers to his 20 million) and won’t be. She’s unwilling to cuddle up to the powerful or compromise with fascists.

I don’t believe in role models, yet she manages to be mine, and one to so many others. With headlines feeling like a daily descent into the abyss, Fiorentini has been a steady reminder that though these times may be grim, we don’t face them alone. And although the left may not need more podcasters, it sure as hell needs more Francesca Fiorentinis: voices willing to cut through the noise with courage, clarity, and an unshakable refusal to surrender integrity.

You can catch the one and only this Saturday at the Rainier Arts Center in Columbia City, where she’ll be taping a live episode of The Bitchuation Room alongside Ijeoma Oluo, mayoral candidate Katie Wilson, and comedian Derek Sheen.

She spoke to The Stranger about why the left needs to loosen up, the fragile idiocy of billionaires, the crackdown on adversarial media, and what it would take to finally build a progressive media ecosystem that’s both sustainable and fearless.

[This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.]

What made you hop up I-5 and bring your show to Seattle from LA? You’ve got a strong following, but why here?

Obviously, I’m here to reboot CHAZ—sorry, CHOP. I’m calling it Frantifa, which is what I call my followers: radicals who also like to laugh. Seattle’s always had a reputation for culture and politics, so it made sense. And honestly, if we’re gonna survive fascism, we need a front that’s politically sharp and culturally fun, inclusive, and inviting.

We’ve sold out shows in Chicago, Brooklyn, San Francisco, Portland—Seattle was overdue for some love. I love grounding the show in the city we’re in, which means pulling in local activists, artists, comedians, even elected officials. That’s why I’m thrilled mayoral candidate Katie Wilson is joining us. In Chicago we had Rosana Rodriguez, a DSA-backed alderwoman. In Brooklyn, Tiffany Cabán. In L.A., we featured Eunisses Hernandez, an organizer turned councilmember. It’s about bringing all these threads together: politics, culture, comedy, and real strategies for surviving all the shit we’re up against.

On your show you’ve called out even “progressive” outlets for neutering their politics or chasing clicks. Sometimes, as you’ve noted, Joe Rogan says more about Palestine than so-called progressive media. Where does The Bitchuation Room fit into this mess?

Look, I don’t want to be the Rogan of the left. Gross. Joe Rogan is a bona fide idiot. But it’s true: a lot of media left of center is either watering down its politics or chasing clicks that end up fueling the right. I want The Bitchuation Room to be neither. I want the comedy and political analysis to be radical, unsafe—in a good way—and intersectional. Not “edgy” as in punching down or dropping slurs. Edgy as in: “abolish ICE.” “Defund the police.” “Free Palestine.”

I’m tired of just reacting to Rogan, Andrew Schulz, Theo Von—whoever the right anoints this week. We need to build our own narratives. Calls to defund the police or reinvest in communities scared the establishment because they worked. Abolishing ICE is a real, winnable demand. These are headlines we should own, not let the right dictate.

You were pioneering in the “new media” space years ago—doing podcasts, video, comedy, activism. But looking at the current landscape, with layoffs, streaming chaos, and the Colbert show gone—do you ever feel like the weary millennial auntie watching Gen Z hustle on TikTok?

Oh, totally. The media industry right now is a dumpster fire. Private equity eats up outlets, merges them, lays everyone off. Streaming guts traditional networks. And suddenly, Colbert and 200 staffers are out of work. What happens? He’ll get a podcast. Great—I have a podcast too. But we’re all fighting for scraps in the same attention economy.

Honestly, we need fewer podcasters and more revolutionaries. That’s what I try to do with The Bitchuation Room: platform actual movement leaders while keeping it funny. Because if media alone could save us, we’d be saved by now. Meanwhile, creators are handing over their content for free while Meta trains AI on it. At some point, we’re going to need a content strike—creators banding together for fair pay.

With all that, what keeps you doing this work? You’ve got a two-year-old now. Life could be easier.

I want the left to have a sense of humor again. To stop taking itself so damn seriously. We need spaces where we can talk about abolition, talk strategy, and still laugh. The right’s got comedians fawning over Trump and then turning on him when it’s convenient. Let them wallow. We need to build our own culture, our own joy.

And it’s not just about jokes. Comedy that punches up can reveal truths the powerful want buried. That keeps me going. So does seeing new creators pop up—it gives me hope. And the truth is, the show is therapy for me. I can start an episode feeling like dog shit and finish it feeling a little less like dog shit. That community, even online, matters.

You always sound grounded on the mic—even when the news is hellish. How do you stay sane enough to do it?

Oh, I don’t. The news crushes me daily. But the show helps. It’s my therapy. I try to add something—an interview, a joke, a new angle—so it’s not just more doomscrolling. And I want to model irreverence. We can cry, rage, and still mock the Astronomer CEO and his HR girlfriend. We contain multitudes. Politically, that’s when we win too, when we stop pretending we have to be just one thing.

What gives you hope that we can actually course correct as a society?

Hope’s a stretch some days. I’m not as optimistic as I was at 18, protesting the Iraq War while it happened anyway. But I believe we don’t have to live like this. The billionaires running our lives? Fragile idiots. What we’re up against isn’t human nature—it’s structures, corruption, money. And structures can fall.

The uprisings for Black Lives Matter and Palestine are signs of what’s possible. The powerful know it—that’s why they’re terrified. We just have to get Democrats out of the way long enough to fight. Some days, I fantasize about moving to Costa Rica. But I don’t want to look like I gave up. So I stay and fight.

The Bitchuation Room LIVE will take place at the Rainier Arts Center at 8 pm (doors open at 7:30 pm) on Saturday, August 2nd. Tickets can be purchased here.