In 2025, Dan Savage’s HUMP! Film Festival will be celebrating its 20th year bringing sexy, kinky, and hilarious lineups of independent, adult short films to audiences around the world. They’re inviting you, our vast community of talented creators, to submit your short films for consideration by December 6, 2024.

WHAT THEY’RE LOOKING FOR:

HUMP! encompasses a diverse spectrum of experiences and expressions, all condensed into concise, two to three-minute (five-minute max) films that explore the realms of sex, love, and relationships. Themes can be hardcore, softcore, or vanilla, and can showcase diversity in orientations and identities, including straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, poly, genderqueer, and genderfluid perspectives. Representation is paramount at HUMP!, so feel free to show off your unique kinks and fetishes! Your film can be an animated or stop-motion adventure, dramatic storytelling, a documentary or mockumentary, a comedy, a suspenseful erotic thriller, or explore new dimensions with sci-fi and fantasy. It can be tales of hookups, role play, orgies, or even educational content to enlighten while you entertain. Whatever style and theme you choose, HUMP! wants to see what you’ve got because anything goes at HUMP! Well, almost anything – no poop, no animals, and no minors. HUMP! celebrates the diversity and creativity of human sexuality safely and respectfully.

Need some inspiration? Dan Savage recently sat down with some past HUMP! filmmakers who were excited to share their festival experience. Listen in for some incredible firsthand insight!

WHY SHOULD YOU SUBMIT?

You get paid! Every filmmaker whose film makes it into HUMP! receives a percentage of every ticket sold.

Cash prizes are back! In addition to filmmaker royalties, HUMP! will be awarding cash prizes to the top three audience favorites in categories for Best Sex, Best Kink, Best Humor, and the brand-new Most Creative. First place in each category will receive $1000, runners-up will receive $500, and third-place films will receive $250.

Even more cash prizes for Best In Show and HUMP! Jury Award! The film 2025 audiences select as overall Best In Show will receive a $2000 prize, and the sexperts at HUMP! will be selecting their own favorite film and bestowing another $1000 for the coveted HUMP! Jury Award.

It’s free to enter! As always, there is absolutely no cost to enter HUMP!, unlike most other film festivals!

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO KNOW?

Let’s talk about Extra Credit! Every year, HUMP! asks filmmakers to include some extra credit props in their films to let the audience know that the film was made just for HUMP! Extra credit is not mandatory, but it is encouraged! The extra credit items to include in your films for 2025 are crew socks, swim caps, & sharpies.

Now for the key guidelines:

Films should be 2-3 minutes (5 min. max)

Submissions deadline is December 6, 2024

No minors, no animals, and no poop

Submission forms and more details can be found at humpfilmfest.com/submit

HUMP! honors the diversity and creativity of human sexuality in a safe and respectful setting. They invite you to embrace this opportunity to captivate audiences with your unique vision, wit, and steamy storytelling skills, and to get paid for your efforts! Submit your films and help make 2025 the most unforgettable year of HUMP! yet!

HUMP! 2025 will screen at On the Boards in Seattle, February 14-March 15. Look for tickets on sale December 11!