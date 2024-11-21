Ready to get your nog on? The Stranger has you covered with our Holiday Drink Week, a new annual tradition that debuted last year. And the best part? All the festive cocktails are only 12 BUCKS! For one week only, December 2–8, you'll find a variety of exclusive holiday-themed drink specials at participating bars and restaurants around town.

Athenian Seafood Restaurant and Bar's Holiday Cinnamon Toast cocktail will keep you cozy with Rumchata and fireball; Plaza Garibaldi's Navidad Brew is inspired by a Mexican posada with coffee, tequila, Kahlua, Licor 43, whipped cream, and a cinnamon stick; and Three 9 Lounge's Rum Santa, Rum! will have you sipping straight out of Santa with a cocktail that blends Planteray Cut & Dry Coconut Rum, Koloa Cacao Rum, orgeat, sweetened condensed milk, Angostura bitters, allspice dram, and cinnamon.

See the full list of participants here. We even have a handy map! Why not round up some friends, bundle up in your coziest attire, and head out on a self-guided booze tour? (Don't forget to be extra nice to your bartenders—it's SantaCon season, ugh—and tip well so you don't end up on the naughty list.)