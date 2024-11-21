Ready to get your nog on? The Stranger has you covered with our Holiday Drink Week, a new annual tradition that debuted last year. And the best part? All the festive cocktails are only 12 BUCKS! For one week only, December 2–8, you'll find a variety of exclusive holiday-themed drink specials at participating bars and restaurants around town.

Athenian Seafood Restaurant and Bar's Holiday Cinnamon Toast cocktail will keep you cozy with Rumchata and fireball; Plaza Garibaldi's Navidad Brew is inspired by a Mexican posada with coffee, tequila, Kahlua, Licor 43, whipped cream, and a cinnamon stick; and Three 9 Lounge's Rum Santa, Rum! will have you sipping straight out of Santa with a cocktail that blends Planteray Cut & Dry Coconut Rum, Koloa Cacao Rum, orgeat, sweetened condensed milk, Angostura bitters, allspice dram, and cinnamon.

See the full list of participants here. We even have a handy map! Why not round up some friends, bundle up in your coziest attire, and head out on a self-guided booze tour? (Don't forget to be extra nice to your bartenders—it's SantaCon season, ugh—and tip well so you don't end up on the naughty list.)

Alpine Diner's Slopeside Mule. Cheers! COURTESY OF ALPINE DINER