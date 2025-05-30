We hope you’re hungry, Seattle. Time to loosen your belts for The Stranger’s Burger Week.

From June 9 through June 15, burger lovers across the city will be sinking their teeth into $12 burger specials at over 20 restaurants, diners, bars, and burger joints. Whether you're into smash burgers, veggie patties, or gourmet stacks piled high with locally sourced toppings, there’s something sizzling for every taste!

To help you plan your burger pilgrimage, we’ve created a handy map that lists every participating restaurant. Use it to plot your route, and maybe even challenge your friends to see who can try the most. With one week, one price, and endless burger possibilities, the only question is: how many can you handle? See you out there!