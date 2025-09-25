Seattle, it’s time to loosen your belt and ready your taste buds: The Stranger’s Pizza Week is here . For one glorious week (October 6-12), some of the city’s favorite pizzerias are serving up specially crafted pies you won’t find anywhere else— available by the slice for $5 or as a whole pie for $25.

Think of it as a love letter to Seattle’s pizza scene: from classic margheritas to wild chef experiments loaded with toppings you didn’t know you needed. The Stranger's Pizza Week is your chance to explore, taste, and maybe even discover your new favorite slice!

The Primo from Ballard Pizza Company.

And these aren’t just your standard menu pies. Each participating restaurant is creating exclusive pizzas just for this event—which means once Pizza Week is over, these beauties disappear!

Here’s how it works:

Head to a participating pizzeria!

Choose their Stranger Pizza Week special.

Grab a slice for $5 or commit to the whole glorious pie for $25.

The Santiago Pizza from Capitale Pizzeria

It’s that simple. No coupons, no gimmicks, just great pizza at a price that makes it easy to try them all!

So rally your friends, plan your pizza crawl, and get ready to stuff your face!