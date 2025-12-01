Ready to get your nog on? The Stranger’s Holiday Drink Week is back, serving up a citywide lineup of festive libations that put mulled wine and spiked hot chocolate to shame. And once again, every drink is just $12!

For a full week, from December 8 through 14, participating bars and restaurants roll out exclusive holiday-themed cocktails ranging from cozy classics to creative “cups of cheer” you will not find on their normal menu. Round up your band of merry fools for this year’s self-guided winter bar crawl!