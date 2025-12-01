Ready to get your nog on? The Stranger’s Holiday Drink Week is back, serving up a citywide lineup of festive libations that put mulled wine and spiked hot chocolate to shame. And once again, every drink is just $12!
 
For a full week, from December 8 through 14, participating bars and restaurants roll out exclusive holiday-themed cocktails ranging from cozy classics to creative “cups of cheer” you will not find on their normal menu. Round up your band of merry fools for this year’s self-guided winter bar crawl!
Spiced Cranberry Orange Mule from Big Mario’s New York Pizza’s Uptown location
New to Holiday Drink Week? Never fear! Just head to our handy map to get a lay of the land. Then choose your own booze-venture as you head out into the world for delicious cocktails!