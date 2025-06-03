Grab a copy of our Queer Issue—available at hundreds of locations all over the Puget Sound—and flip to the center for our Pride gladvent calendar! It has one gay thing to do every day in June.
Click here to get a printable PDF.
1
OUTDOORS
Hike with a Queen
Traverse 2.8 miles of gorgeous trails in Discovery Park with Miss Texas 1988!
2
SUPPORT
Help Out Your Local Crisis Center
RFK Jr. wants to cut funding to crisis call centers. Ugh. Read more in our Queer Issue, and then donate—time, money, encouragement, whatever you can offer—to your local call center.
3
FILM
Desert Hearts
Grand Illusion presents this screening of Donna Deitch’s 1985 sapphic masterpiece at the Northwest Film Forum.
4
SPORTS
Mariners Pride Night
Buy a ticket to tonight’s game against the Orioles and get a free Pride-themed belt bag (is that what we’re calling fanny packs now?). Also, wieners will likely fall from the sky. Hallelujah!
5
SUPPORT
Donate to the Okra Project
Send some love to the Okra Project, an org that “believe[s] that mutual aid is essential to supporting Black Trans people across the United States. Without social safety nets, mutual aid becomes critical for many in our community, and we are proud to be a part of this vital work.”
6
PERFORMANCE
Ms. Pak-Man: On Another Level
Local drag diva Ms. Pak-Man brings her high heels, giant pink bow, and absolutely xanned-out personality to the Triple Door.
7
FESTIVAL
Pride in the Park
See your fave drag queens perform at Volunteer Park along with live music
from electronic hardcore rock star TeZATalks, alt-country singer Star Anna, and pop-punkers Lemon Boy.
8
COMMUNITY
Tiny Tea Dance
Every Sunday 4 p.m.–9 p.m., Pony hosts the Tiny Tea Dance, inviting you to: “sun those buns on the patio with the divas, deviants, and daddies.”
9
FILM
Collide-O-Scope: Pride Edition
The Stranger’s brilliant video team hosts a special Pride edition of their monthly found-footage extravaganza at Here-After.
10
SCARECROW AND CHILL
Rent ‘The Watermelon Woman’
...or any gay movie of your choice from Scarecrow Video. (Other ideas: Paris Is Burning, Bound, Beau Travail, D.E.B.S., But I’m a Cheerleader, The Incredibly True Story of Two Girls in Love, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Saving Face. Top Gun?)
11
CHORES
Declutter Your Life
Unburden yourself of all the shit that no longer brings you joy and donate it to Out of the Closet.
12
PERFORMANCE
Tacoma Pride Block Party with Trixie Mattel
Drag Race fan fave and certified skinny legend Trixie Mattel will perform at the Mix. Worth the drive for the hair and makeup alone, but omg she is so fucking funny.
13
VISUAL ART
queer joy: A Sensory Indulgence
Stop by the opening night at Slip Gallery for an art installation that explores “the big bold brashness of queerness and the subtleness that is being a queer person day in and day out.”
14
MUSIC
Gay Beach Party
Get your absolute freak on with Beautiful Freaks, Non Binary Girlfriend, Pink Steam, and Feather Fatale at the Conor Byrne tonight. (If Ballard isn’t in the cards, there’s also Seattle’s hottest Transmasc Pride Party at the Wash on Capitol Hill.)
15
DANCING
Queer Swing
Swing dance (line dance, lindy hop, and more) the night away at Clock-Out, featuring a queer-led jazz band. And an intro to swing dance, so don’t be shy!
16
FILM
‘Scarecrow in a Garden of Cucumbers’
Don’t miss this long-lost camp masterpiece—starring Warhol superstar and trans icon Holly Woodlawn—showing at the Beacon.
17
FOOD
Get a Little Treat
Tons of restaurants and bakeries have Pride specials this month. And babe? You deserve it. Start with Flora Bakehouse, Dough Joy, and Shikorina.
18
SHOP
GSBA Pride Luncheon and Pop-up Market
Support LGBTQ and BIPOC-owned businesses by shopping handmade goods, art, beauty products, clothing, and more, followed by a two-course lunch. Ooh la-la.
19
PORN
2025 HUMP!: Part One Pop-Up
Did you miss HUMP!: Part One earlier this year? Or wanna see it again? Pupusa hosts this pop-up screening of everyone’s favorite amateur porn festival at Lumber Yard.
20
Finally, It’s Summer
It’s the first day of precious Seattle summer! Celebrate the solstice with Drag Bingo (every Friday with Sativa at Rough & Tumble) or the BONGAA Pride Disco & Art Night at the Filipino Community Center.
21
RAVE
CELESTIAL BODIES: A Sapphic Alien-Theme Pride Rave
Serve extraterrestrial realness at this space-inspired rave exclusively for sapphics, femmes, butches, and nonbinary voyagers. Enjoy “alien elixirs,” a “low-gravity lounge,” plus tarot and cosmic readings at Asylum Collective.
22
SEA CREATURES
Queer Community Day at the Seattle Aquarium
This “aqueerium” event will include educational talks, activities, drag performances, and drag storytimes for the whole family.
23
ART
The Ric Weiland Collection
Ric Weiland, the second-ever employee at Microsoft, retired early and dedicated his life to philanthropy and LGBTQ advocacy. Stop by MOHAI for an exhibit of photographs, letters, ephemera, and artifacts from Weiland’s estate.
24
COMEDY
The Comedy Nest
This open mic (held every Tuesday at the Rendezvous) is women, trans, NB, queer, and POC-focused <3
25
“BOOKS” ;)
Biceps and Blooms
Floral designer and bodybuilder (!!) Jimmi Cook teaches a workshop at Charlie’s Queer Books. “Bring your favorite romance book and Jimmi will show you how to create a gorgeous flower arrangement inspired by the book... while he’s shirtless.”
26
WRESTLING
Meet Us in the Parking Lot
Three words: LIVE! DRAG! WRESTLING! Astrud Aurelia, Pi, and some of your favorite local queens battle in the ring at Massive. (It’s also Queer Country Dance Night at Conor Byrne, if that’s more ur speed.)
27
PRIDE
Y2K Pride
Get your Juicy velour over to Nectar, bb—it’s time for the Y2K-themed Sapphic Dance Party! That’s hot. (Trans Pride is also happening today at the Volunteer Park Amphitheater, featuring 100+ trans-led orgs and artists.)
28
PRIDE
Wildrose Pride 2025
Watch the Dyke March, and then support the longest-running lesbian bar in the country by hitting the iconic Wildrose Pride. Live it up with bands, DJs, drag, and dancing, and honor the spirit of late Wildrose co-owner Shelley Brothers <3
29
YOU GUESSED IT, PRIDE!!!
Pridefest Seattle Center
After the big ol’ parade at Seattle Center, hit Pier 62 for the Indigiqueer Festival to celebrate Indigenous “food, drag, music, dance, and more.” After that? Rebecca Black, Heidi Montag, and Countess Luann are performing at Queer/Pride Festival at Queer/Bar.
30
SELF-CARE
Sleep
What a month. Take the gayest nap you’ve ever taken.