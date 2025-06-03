Grab a copy of our Queer Issue—available at hundreds of locations all over the Puget Sound—and flip to the center for our Pride gladvent calendar! It has one gay thing to do every day in June.

Click here to get a printable PDF.

1

OUTDOORS

Hike with a Queen

Traverse 2.8 miles of gorgeous trails in Discovery Park with Miss Texas 1988!

2

SUPPORT

Help Out Your Local Crisis Center

RFK Jr. wants to cut funding to crisis call centers. Ugh. Read more in our Queer Issue, and then donate—time, money, encouragement, whatever you can offer—to your local call center.

3

FILM

Desert Hearts

Grand Illusion presents this screening of Donna Deitch’s 1985 sapphic masterpiece at the Northwest Film Forum.

4

SPORTS

Mariners Pride Night

Buy a ticket to tonight’s game against the Orioles and get a free Pride-themed belt bag (is that what we’re calling fanny packs now?). Also, wieners will likely fall from the sky. Hallelujah!

5

SUPPORT

Donate to the Okra Project

Send some love to the Okra Project, an org that “believe[s] that mutual aid is essential to supporting Black Trans people across the United States. Without social safety nets, mutual aid becomes critical for many in our community, and we are proud to be a part of this vital work.”

6

PERFORMANCE

Ms. Pak-Man: On Another Level

Local drag diva Ms. Pak-Man brings her high heels, giant pink bow, and absolutely xanned-out personality to the Triple Door.

7

FESTIVAL

Pride in the Park

See your fave drag queens perform at Volunteer Park along with live music

from electronic hardcore rock star TeZATalks, alt-country singer Star Anna, and pop-punkers Lemon Boy.

8

COMMUNITY

Tiny Tea Dance

Every Sunday 4 p.m.–9 p.m., Pony hosts the Tiny Tea Dance, inviting you to: “sun those buns on the patio with the divas, deviants, and daddies.”

9

FILM

Collide-O-Scope: Pride Edition

The Stranger’s brilliant video team hosts a special Pride edition of their monthly found-footage extravaganza at Here-After.

10

SCARECROW AND CHILL

Rent ‘The Watermelon Woman’

...or any gay movie of your choice from Scarecrow Video. (Other ideas: Paris Is Burning, Bound, Beau Travail, D.E.B.S., But I’m a Cheerleader, The Incredibly True Story of Two Girls in Love, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Saving Face. Top Gun?)

11

CHORES

Declutter Your Life

Unburden yourself of all the shit that no longer brings you joy and donate it to Out of the Closet.

12

PERFORMANCE

Tacoma Pride Block Party with Trixie Mattel

Drag Race fan fave and certified skinny legend Trixie Mattel will perform at the Mix. Worth the drive for the hair and makeup alone, but omg she is so fucking funny.

13

VISUAL ART

queer joy: A Sensory Indulgence

Stop by the opening night at Slip Gallery for an art installation that explores “the big bold brashness of queerness and the subtleness that is being a queer person day in and day out.”

14

MUSIC

Gay Beach Party

Get your absolute freak on with Beautiful Freaks, Non Binary Girlfriend, Pink Steam, and Feather Fatale at the Conor Byrne tonight. (If Ballard isn’t in the cards, there’s also Seattle’s hottest Transmasc Pride Party at the Wash on Capitol Hill.)

15

DANCING

Queer Swing

Swing dance (line dance, lindy hop, and more) the night away at Clock-Out, featuring a queer-led jazz band. And an intro to swing dance, so don’t be shy!

16

FILM

‘Scarecrow in a Garden of Cucumbers’

Don’t miss this long-lost camp masterpiece—starring Warhol superstar and trans icon Holly Woodlawn—showing at the Beacon.

17

FOOD

Get a Little Treat

Tons of restaurants and bakeries have Pride specials this month. And babe? You deserve it. Start with Flora Bakehouse, Dough Joy, and Shikorina.

18

SHOP

GSBA Pride Luncheon and Pop-up Market

Support LGBTQ and BIPOC-owned businesses by shopping handmade goods, art, beauty products, clothing, and more, followed by a two-course lunch. Ooh la-la.

19

PORN

2025 HUMP!: Part One Pop-Up

Did you miss HUMP!: Part One earlier this year? Or wanna see it again? Pupusa hosts this pop-up screening of everyone’s favorite amateur porn festival at Lumber Yard.

20

Finally, It’s Summer

It’s the first day of precious Seattle summer! Celebrate the solstice with Drag Bingo (every Friday with Sativa at Rough & Tumble) or the BONGAA Pride Disco & Art Night at the Filipino Community Center.

21

RAVE

CELESTIAL BODIES: A Sapphic Alien-Theme Pride Rave

Serve extraterrestrial realness at this space-inspired rave exclusively for sapphics, femmes, butches, and nonbinary voyagers. Enjoy “alien elixirs,” a “low-gravity lounge,” plus tarot and cosmic readings at Asylum Collective.

22

SEA CREATURES

Queer Community Day at the Seattle Aquarium

This “aqueerium” event will include educational talks, activities, drag performances, and drag storytimes for the whole family.

23

ART

The Ric Weiland Collection

Ric Weiland, the second-ever employee at Microsoft, retired early and dedicated his life to philanthropy and LGBTQ advocacy. Stop by MOHAI for an exhibit of photographs, letters, ephemera, and artifacts from Weiland’s estate.

24

COMEDY

The Comedy Nest

This open mic (held every Tuesday at the Rendezvous) is women, trans, NB, queer, and POC-focused <3

25

“BOOKS” ;)

Biceps and Blooms

Floral designer and bodybuilder (!!) Jimmi Cook teaches a workshop at Charlie’s Queer Books. “Bring your favorite romance book and Jimmi will show you how to create a gorgeous flower arrangement inspired by the book... while he’s shirtless.”

26

WRESTLING

Meet Us in the Parking Lot

Three words: LIVE! DRAG! WRESTLING! Astrud Aurelia, Pi, and some of your favorite local queens battle in the ring at Massive. (It’s also Queer Country Dance Night at Conor Byrne, if that’s more ur speed.)

27

PRIDE

Y2K Pride

Get your Juicy velour over to Nectar, bb—it’s time for the Y2K-themed Sapphic Dance Party! That’s hot. (Trans Pride is also happening today at the Volunteer Park Amphitheater, featuring 100+ trans-led orgs and artists.)

28

PRIDE

Wildrose Pride 2025

Watch the Dyke March, and then support the longest-running lesbian bar in the country by hitting the iconic Wildrose Pride. Live it up with bands, DJs, drag, and dancing, and honor the spirit of late Wildrose co-owner Shelley Brothers <3

29

YOU GUESSED IT, PRIDE!!!

Pridefest Seattle Center

After the big ol’ parade at Seattle Center, hit Pier 62 for the Indigiqueer Festival to celebrate Indigenous “food, drag, music, dance, and more.” After that? Rebecca Black, Heidi Montag, and Countess Luann are performing at Queer/Pride Festival at Queer/Bar.

30

SELF-CARE

Sleep

What a month. Take the gayest nap you’ve ever taken.