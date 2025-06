Click on the comic below to open a larger version in a new tab!

Can you spot who (and what) is hiding at Capitol Hill Pride?

Divine • Marsha P Johnson • a bottle of poppers • three pups on leashes • a leather pony • an actual pony • four overwhelmed straight allies • line dancers • a St. Andrew's cross • three little piggies • seven dildos • enby Waldo • the bear flag • four dykes on bikes • three hot firefighters • three lube dispensers • Bruce Harrell and Jeff Bezos