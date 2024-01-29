Marching into a gay bar to issue citations feels a bit vintage in 2024. Nevertheless, over the weekend, the Joint Enforcement Team (JET), which is a coalition of Seattle Police, Fire, the state Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB), and others, entered two gay bars, The Cuff Complex and The Seattle Eagle, and started looking around.

And what did they find? A bartender’s exposed nipple and a few people wearing jockstraps, offenses that law enforcement can cite you for in Washington if you’re also selling alcohol.

At 12:30 on Saturday morning, a 10-member JET crew filed into Cuff, according to owner Joey Burgess. They came in with flashlights, scaring some patrons who left in a hurry. Inside, they saw the offending nipple, a violation of state law the JET may penalize in some way.

Saturday night, two JET officials entered the Eagle at 11:30 pm and inspected the premises, owner Keith Christensen said. He’s waiting on a call from them about the jockstraps and a potential citation.

Former Mayor Ed Murray created the JET to address nuisance businesses and criminal activity in Seattle, but neither Cuff nor The Eagle had ever been cited for alcohol- or violence-related offenses.

In this case, clothing was the sole issue. An open letter both owners signed calls for a thorough investigation into why the JET inspected two gay bars in as many nights.

Both bars have been cited for similar reasons before. Christensen said the LCB chased out 70 percent of his business over citations in February 2008.

Burgess has dealt with this problem since Pride of 2022, when the LCB cited Cuff for a customer wearing a jockstrap. Since then, Cuff staff have hall-monitored fashion choices, banning jockstraps and asking patrons to pull up their pants to hide exposed cracks.

He said he's seen a decline in business because people assume Cuff wants to regulate their bodies, despite signage he’s put up explaining the pressure they’re facing from the state. It’s a difficult conversation to have late at night in a crowded bar.

It's also a frustrating conversation to have in general. People can play kickball in their jockstraps at nearby Cal Anderson Park, but they could risk a citation for walking into a Capitol Hill bar.

“You’re allowed to be who you are in Seattle as long as you don’t go into a gay bar,” Burgess said. “They’re not going into the other bars the same way as this.”

“I hate to feel like [it’s discrimination],” he added, “But to me, there is no other answer.”

The Stranger asked the LCB about the incident, and the agency said it was still gathering information. The Seattle Police Department said someone filed a complaint about the situation with the Office of Police Accountability, and so they can't comment while it's under investigation. The Seattle Fire Department and Bruce Harrell’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.

State Sen. Jamie Pedersen wrote in a text message that the LGBTQ Caucus will be discussing the incident at its next meeting and “developing a plan.” State Rep. Nicole Macri said she would look into the matter urgently.

Though enforcement agencies choose how rigorously they crackdown on the laws, we do not have to live in a world where cops bust into gay bars and start citing bartenders for showing nipple.

A bill in Olympia right now could set a precedent that may loosen restrictions on places that mix adult entertainment and booze. The worker-led group Strippers Are Workers (SAW) drafted a “Stripper Bill of Rights,” which would add security for and cut fees on dancers. Last year’s version of the legislation legalized alcohol service in clubs, but some lawmakers clutched pearls and killed the bill. This year’s legislation removed alcohol legalization, but, if passed, the law mentions that LCB could be asked to draft new rules for strip clubs. So while the bill does not address the problems Cuff and The Eagle are having, it would be a first step and good vehicle for further action.

“These regulations that are so paternalistic, that control people’s bodies and sexualities, pretty much only affect marginalized communities and non-conforming people,” said Madison Zack-Wu, who directs SAW. “I do see the thread here of queer venues being raided and strip clubs being prevented from having a sustainable business model as ultimately authoritarian judgment on how queer people and sex workers are trying to move through the world… Both of our communities should have the right to speak up against this.”