Tuesday 6/3

Northwest Film Forum screens Donna Deitch’s 1985 film Desert Hearts to celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary. Heather Hogan of Autostraddle called it “one of cinema’s greatest lesbian love stories.” (Northwest Film Forum, 7:15 pm)

Wednesday 6/4

Drag Queens in Limousines: Celebrating 25 Years of Mary Gauthier With Special Guest Jaimee Harris

See influential lesbian singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier—known for her landmark 1998 album Drag Queens in Limousines—perform, supported by her partner, Americana folk artist Jaimee Harris. (Triple Door, 7:30 pm, all ages)

Mariners Pride Night

The Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles in the first of two Pride nights in June. Every ticket comes with a free pride-themed “belt bag.” Is that what we’re calling fanny packs these days? Also, weiners will likely fall from the sky. (T-Mobile Park, 6:40 pm, all ages)

Friday 6/6

PRIDE!: Zookraught, Sux, Mikey Moo

Bounce around to the musical stylings of punk/dance trio Zookraught, the city’s self-proclaimed “tightest band” Sux, and queer psych-pop group Mikey Moo, plus a set from “Seattle’s Only Bisexual DJ.” (Darrell’s Tavern, 8 pm, 21+)

Ms. Pak-Man: On Another Level

Ms. Pak Man brings everything we love about the iconic girly yellow circle to life: the clickity-clack of her high heels, giant pink bow, obsession with fruit, and absolutely xanned out personality. (Did you know that the power pellets she’s always munching on are actually pills?) The local drag diva will take her theatrical cabaret show to the “next level” with an evening of singing, dancing, and comedy. Anyone by the name of Blinky, Pinky, Inky, or Sue will not be allowed on the premises. (Triple Door, various times, 21+)

Rainbow City Performing Arts Presents: Action!

Rainbow City Performing Arts, a concert and marching band made up of LGBTQ musicians and allies, presents this “soul-stirring program that journeys through struggle, solidarity, and resolve.” Guests include the Seattle Trans and Nonbinary Choral Ensemble (STANCE) and queer singer-songwriter Ryan Cassata. (Benaroya Hall, 6 pm, all ages)

Seattle Pride Classic Hockey Tournament

The annual Seattle Pride Classic Hockey Tournament is the largest LGBTQ ice hockey tournament IN THE WORLD. Three hundred players across 20 teams face off in a three-day tournament with the championships scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Each day concludes with a “4th Period” after-party at Union. Games are also available for streaming via Livebarn. (Kraken Community Iceplex, June 6–8, all ages)

Seattle Pride in the Park is June 7 at Volunteer Park. NATE GOWDY

Saturday 6/7

Brunch & Read

Just bring a book and grab a seat by 10 a.m. to join Rough & Tumble’s Brunch & Read event. At 10:15 a.m., everyone will go around the room to introduce themselves and share what they’re reading, then from 10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. is the silent reading (and eating) hour. Admission is free, but RSVP reservations are recommended. (And their fried cheese curds are super good.) (Rough & Tumble, 10 am, all ages)

Seattle Pride in the Park 2025

Congregate at Capitol Hill’s Volunteer Park for a packed Pride celebration featuring live music, drag performances, and shopping, with over 80 booths of queer and BIPOC artists, businesses, nonprofits, and food trucks. This year’s musical guests include alt-country singer-songwriter Star Anna, riot-grrrl-loving Lemon Boy, and the Rainbow City Marching Band. There will also be performances by Betty Wetter, Miss Texas 1988, Moscato Sky, and more. (Volunteer Park, noon, all ages)

The Queer Not-Creepy Gathering for People who Want to Fall in Love

This structured dating event for the queer community is designed to help you find your new boo based on genuine connections. (Fremont Abbey, 2 pm, 21+)

Taking Pride in Capitol Hill: Community Cleanup

Gussy up the streets and sidewalks of Capitol Hill for the upcoming Pride events at this all-volunteer affair. Breakfast, lunch, and cleaning supplies will be provided. (Plaza at Connection on Broadway, Broadway and Denny, 9 pm, all ages)

White Center Pride Street Festival

This 100-percent community-funded festival will fill downtown White Center with street vendors, live entertainment, beer gardens, a pet parade, and a kids’ play area. Several local businesses will also get in on the fun by hosting their own special events. Defy Wrestling will crown their 2025 Pride champion at Lariat Bar (from 1 p.m.–6 p.m.) and Tim’s Tavern hosts a free show at 7 p.m. with Prismia and Jaws of Brooklyn. (Downtown White Center, noon, all ages)

Sapphic Soiree: Pride Edition

The “evening of spooky delights” features dancing, film portraits, tarot, tooth gems, and flash tattoos. Recommended dress code is “pink, red, black, frills, and lace.” (Asylum Collective, 9 pm, $10 suggested donation, 18+)

PhinneyWood Rainbow Hop

The Phinney Neighborhood Association’s 13th annual Rainbow Hop is a kid-friendly day of theater performances, crafts, drag queen storytime readings, and other activities. Kids can put up a map and activity list at the Phinney Center Blue Building beginning May 27 and collect stamps throughout the day on June 7. Kids who collect at least six stamps can trade their map in for a free ticket to Woodland Park Zoo. Go see the baby tapir! (Phinney Center Blue Building, 9:30 am–1:30 pm, free, all ages)

Bear-Garten

Rhein Haus is “bringing the poolside energy of Palm Springs” all month long with sand, photo ops, and frozen drinks. Saturday’s kick-off party features music by DJ Alfonso Tan and rainbow Jell-O shots. (Rhein Haus, 3 pm–7 pm, free, 21+)

Sunday 6/8

C.C. Presents: Pride Show!

Lady Dahlia Rouge will host a special Pride edition of the recurring pole and burlesque show. (Tractor Tavern, 7 pm, 21+)

Monday 6/9

Collide-O-Scope: Pride Edition

Shane Wahlund and Michael Anderson will host a special Pride edition of their monthly cinema series featuring “vintage video, freaky film, and found footage fun.” (Here-After, 8 pm, 21+)

Wednesday 6/11

Scot Zeller’s H@PPY F@GGXT: A Queer Love Letter from a Member of Generation-X

Writer and actor Scot Zeller’s critically acclaimed one-man show chronicles his journey through finding himself and coming out. (Vashon Center for the Arts, Vashon Island, 7:30 pm, all ages but contains mature content)

Thursday 6/12

Adam Nathaniel Furman | Productive Deviance presented by Charlie’s at SPL

London-based author, artist, architect, and professor Adam Nathaniel Furman, whose work “brings queer history to life through innovative design and bold aesthetics,” will give a lecture on his “personal experiences, education, research, activism, and professional achievements,” followed by a happy hour and book signing. (Seattle Central Library, 5:30–9 pm)

Tacoma Pride Block Party with Trixie Mattel

Drag superstar, musician, YouTuber, and real-life Barbie, Trixie Mattel, will DJ this outdoor Pride bash hosted by fellow queens Anita Spritzer and Macy Marcs. (The Mix, 2 pm, 21+)

Friday 6/13

Kenyon Hall Cabaret: Pride in Oz

Round up all your good Judies for this larger-than-life cabaret trip somewhere over the rainbow, featuring performers Jizzuhbell Johnson, Claude Ville, Sid Seedy, SirLoin, Kitty Vixen, Jolene Granby, Kiran Chaotic, and D’Angelo Danger. (Kenyon Hall, 6 pm, all ages)

queer joy: A Sensory Indulgence Curated by the Ensemble

Washington Ensemble Theatre invites you to indulge your senses with an art gallery and installation that explores “the big bold brashness of queerness and the subtleness that is being a queer person day in and day out.” (June 13–July 5, Slip Gallery, free, all ages)

Our Existence is Resistance: Queerness as Intersectional Disruption & Healing

Jen Self, Fernell Miller, and Mollie Monahan of the Racial Healing Project will host a talk followed by a “transformative racial and gender healing circle.” (Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 pm, all ages)

Pride Public Skate

Glide gracefully on the ice (or cling to the wall) to a playlist of Pride anthems under a glow of rainbow lights. (Kraken Community Iceplex, 6:15 pm, all ages)

STANCE (Seattle Trans and Nonbinary Choral Ensemble): Forever Here, Forever Queer!

This year’s Spring 2025 Pride concert will feature songs by LGBTQ and BIPOC composers. (Vashon Center for the Arts, Vashon Island, 7:30 pm, all ages)

Saturday 6/14

Black Trans Comedy Showcase with TS Madison

Actress, performer, reality TV star, and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge TS Madison will host the evening of comedy sets from Mx. Dahlia Belle, Pink Foxx, and Ariyah Jané. There will also be a performance from neo-soul artist JusMoni. (Location provided with ticket purchase, 5:30 pm)

Gay Beach Party: Beautiful Freaks, Nonbinary Girlfriend, Pink Steam, and Feather Fatale

Drag performer Feather Fatale will host an evening of “horror and carnage” featuring live music from glam-pop band Beautiful Freaks, indie-rock project Nonbinary Girlfriend, and punk quartet Pink Steam. (Conor Byrne, 8 pm, 21+)

The Pink Party: A Queer-Powered Dance Party

Think pink and dress in your favorite shade of fuchsia, magenta, or rose for this waterfront bash, featuring Jasmin, Jen Getz & Alfie, Alfonso Tan, Big Sir, Baby Van Beezly, and more. (Pier 62, 3 pm–10 pm, 21+)

Prism Pride Show

Jet City Improv’s Prism Pride Show features an all LGBTQ+ cast who will perform skits based on the audience’s suggestions. (Jet City Improv, 7:30 pm, 18+)

Pupusa hosts two HUMP! screenings this month! See her June 14 at Quality Flea Center and June 19 at Lumber Yard. WEST SMITH

HUMP! on the Hill

Dan Savage’s DIY adult film festival returns to Capitol Hill with a screening at Quality Flea Center (home of the Punk Rock Flea Market and CHASM), hosted by Pupusa. There will also be themed games with prizes! (Quality Flea Center, 7 pm & 9:30 pm, 18+)

Turbo with DJ Girlfriends: Pride Edition at Timbre Room

They’re DJs, AND they’re girlfriends! Catch some “nonstop jungle, juke, footwork, and high-tempo bass music selections” from queer power couple Mirin Doja and Korra the Kid, who are set to make their international debut at Bass Coast Festival next month. (Timbre Room, 10 pm–2 am, 21+)

The Pack Party at Wash: Transmasc Pride Edition

This party celebrating transmasc joy boasts hunky go-go dancers, beats by DJ Big Ugly, cold drinks, vendor pop-ups, and a midnight armwrestling competition with a cash grand prize. (The Wash, 10 pm–2 am, 21+)

The Pack is Queer: Rainier Roller Riot vs Bellingham Roller Betties

The Rainier Roller Riot, a non-profit adult roller derby league, hosts a special pride celebration with a pre-bout performance from Rain Country Dance Association and a raffle with prizes including gift cards to Electric Kitten Tattoo and Bakery Nouveau. (Southgate Roller Rink, 5–8 pm, all ages)

Capitol Hill Pride No Kings March & Rally

This event aims to counter Trump’s ostentatious birthday celebration (which includes a large military parade), as well as protest detainments by ICE and harmful budget cuts. The gathering will honor famed Seattle immigrant Bruce Lee and present a series of speakers discussing civil rights and student rights. (University of Washington, noon–3 pm, all ages)

Sunday 6/15

Swung Out: A Queer Swing Social Dance & Pride Party

Show off your swing dancing skills at this party featuring live music from Christian Pincock and his Bassless Accusation. If you have two left feet, there’s an intro dance lesson included beforehand. (Clock-Out Lounge, 7 pm, 21+)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch with Special Musical Guests

Enjoy a free screening of the queer cult classic Hedwig and the Angry Inch, featuring intro musical performances by Riley Jakubowski of Glitt and Ghost Fetish and Tony James of L80 and Last Eye. The event will be followed by Moonlight Karaoke with a special tracklist inspired by the movie and Pride month. (Here-After, 8 pm, free, 21+)

Tuesday 6/17

Mike Curato with Aleksa Manila at Queer/Bar

Author and illustrator Mike Curato will talk about his new graphic novel GAYSIANS with community leader, activist, and drag performer Aleksa Manila. (Queer/Bar, 7 pm, free, all ages)

Wednesday 6/18

GSBA Pride Luncheon and Pop-up Market 2025

Over 20 LGBTQ and BIPOC-owned businesses will sling handmade goods, art, beauty products, clothing, food items, and more. The pop-up market will be followed by a two-course lunch and program featuring Washington changemakers. (Sheraton Grand Seattle, 10:30 am, all ages)

Werk Wednesday: Black Carousel

The Black Carousel, the all-POC variety show at the Unicorn, presents a special Black History Month Showcase with performances from Londyn Bradshaw, Hoochie Papa, Midori Monet, Glenn Coco, and Issa Man. (The Unicorn, 8 pm, 21+)

Thursday 6/19

2025 HUMP! Film Festival: Part One White Center Screening, Hosted by Pupusa

“Seattle’s favorite snack,” the Salvadorian drag performer and synth-pop princess Pupusa, will oversee the festivities at this screening of 2025 HUMP!: Part One, aka the world’s best indie erotic film fest. There will also be themed games and giveaways. (Lumber Yard Bar, 7 pm, 21+)

TUSH!

Betty Wetter has gone all out for the Pride! Not only is she hosting a three-night stand later in the month (jump down to June 26 for those details), but she’s warming up for the big event with an extra dose of TUSH, starring Pupusa, Angel Baby Kill Kill Kill, Amora Namor, Pussy Willow, and Clara Voyance. Shows often sell out so buy tickets early. (Clock-Out Lounge,

8:30 pm, 21+)

Friday 6/20

BONGGA DISCO: FCS Pride Disco & Art Night

Time to break out your best approximation of a Studio 54 look: Inspired by the diversity of the disco era, this gathering aims to bring together Filipinx, BIPOC, and LGBTQ community members and features music, art, disco dancing, and a costume contest. (Filipino Community Center, 7 pm–10 pm, all ages)

Saturday 6/21

Dogwood Pride Meet Up

LGBTQ guests are invited to come together at the dog-friendly tavern for a morning meet-up promising dogs, laughs, mimosas, and community. (Dogwood Play Park, 10:30 am, all ages)

Georgetown Pride

The 2nd annual festival will be “bigger, hairier, and gayer” than ever, with a no-rules parade, bagel-eating competition, carnival games, live music, free Vegas-style wedding ceremonies, and plenty more shenanigans (including “Hot Dog Prom 2.0”). (Multiple Locations, 1 pm, all ages)

Halo-Halo Cabaret REMIX: An All Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Cabaret Variety Show

Pinay Grigio produced the “only all-Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander cabaret variety show in the Pacific Northwest.” With DJ Quick Hire. (Michael Florentino Cellars, 6:30 pm, 21+)

Party Girl: Pride Edition

Channel your inner brat with a mix of girly pop bangers, remixes, and club hits. (Chop Suey, 9 pm, 21+)

Pride Bar Crawl

Stumble across several bars as you enjoy an evening of generously priced drink specials, tasty themed cocktails, live music, and DJs. (Multiple Locations starting at Ozzie's, 4 pm, 21+)

Pride: Past, Present, and Future

Try your hand at juggling and other circus disciplines with professional coaches at an open house, then stick around for mocktails and a special Pride edition of Emerald City Trapeze Arts’ Circus Etc. Cabaret show. (Emerald City Trapeze Arts, 6 pm–10 pm, 18+)

Pride in the Penthouse at Columbia Tower

This swanky party atop the Seattle skyline features drag performances from Diamond St. James, Amora Namor, King Sherwood Ryder, and Bruno Baewatch, plus music from DJ Tek Savvy and a vocal performance from Ariyah Jané. (Columbia Tower Club, 7 pm–10 pm)

CELESTIAL BODIES: A Sapphic Alien-Theme Pride Rave

We’re leaving the planet, and you can’t come! Serve extraterrestrial realness at this space-inspired rave exclusively for sapphics, femmes, butches, and nonbinary voyagers, with dress code suggestions like “neon cyber sirens,” “retro-futurist fantasy,” and “supernova seduction.” Enjoy “alien elixirs,” a “low-gravity lounge,” tarot and cosmic readings, and otherworldly visuals. (Asylum Collective, 10 pm–1:30 am, 18+)

Sunday 6/22

Sativa the Queen Pride Show

A performance by Sativa the Queen followed by an all-day rosé party with prizes and guest DJs. (Princess & Bear Wines, noon, 21+)

Prismatic

Featuring Jack Mozie, Mozaia, Creature Hole, and Kiara T’kyrah. (Sunset Tavern, 7:30 pm, 21+)

Queer Community Day at the Seattle Aquarium

What’s gayer than a day spent ogling sea creatures? Learn about the mysteries of the ocean at this “aqueerium” event, which will include educational talks, activities, drag performances, and drag storytimes for the whole family. (Seattle Aquarium, 9:30 am–5 pm, all ages)

Roz Hernandez

Comedian Roz Hernandez—of Hulu’s Living for the Dead and the Ghosted! podcast—will take over Queer/Bar for an evening of “sassy stand up.” (Queer/Bar, 7:30 pm, 21+)

Sunday Songwriters Session: Pride Edition

Get to know three queer singer-songwriters, including touring violinist and composer Alex Guy, dreamy shoegaze guitarist Miche Mora, and multiinstrumentalist Carly Ann Calbero. (Royal Room, 7:30 pm, all ages until 10 pm)

Diversity Collective’s Pride Celebration 2025

The nerdiest (complimentary) Pride celebration in Seattle! Come play more than 300 board games from Mox’s library, or set up your own game demos to show what you’re working on (both physical and video games are allowed). There will be free food and drink from Mox Kitchen, too. (Mox Boarding House, 6 pm–10 pm, free, all ages)

Tuesday 6/24

Massive Pride Week 2025

From vendor markets and drag shows to dance parties and wrestling, the Capitol Hill gay club has a whole week of curated Pride programming. (June 24–30, Massive, 21+)

Matt Baume: What’s So Gay About Frasier?

Matt Baume, author of Hi Honey, I’m Homo!, celebrates Pride at Elliott Bay Book Company with “a guided tour of Frasier’s gayest fiascos, flim-flams, and folderol.” (Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 pm, free, all ages)

Wednesday 6/25

Seattle Pride Drag Cruise

The two-hour cruise on Lake Union includes live drag performances from TPAT Productions, complimentary champagne (or sparkling cider), a charcuterie spread, and drinks/bites available for purchase. (Waterways Cruises and Events, 4:30 pm, 18+)

Music and Fashion with Thorgy Thor and the Seattle Symphony

Explore the connection between style and symphonic music at this event starring New York City-based drag performance artist Thorgy Thor, who’s appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race and Dragnificent and also happens to be a violin virtuoso. (Benaroya Hall, 7:30 pm)

Thursday 6/26

Fiesta de Putxs

Featuring DJs Justice Manslayer, La Mar, Desmadrina Soundsystem, Reverend Dollars, Exesive, and more playing salsa, cumbia, reggaeton, and merengue. All proceeds will be donated to migrant families. (Chop Suey, 8 pm, 21+)

Mama Tits “Scandalous”

The vivacious and unapologetic drag diva Mama Tits will perform her ’80s rom-com-style comedy cabaret featuring jaw-dropping live vocals. (Triple Door, 7:30 pm, all ages)

The Totally GAY! Sing Along

Belt your heart out to all your favorite gay anthems, from camp-drenched showtune standards to divalicious bops. (Central Cinema, 8 pm)

Queer Country Dance Night at Conor Byrne

Slay the house down (cowboy) boots at this queer cuntry night with live music and dance performances from Count Dykeula, Anne Tifa, Parker Marlow, Karen Miller, Archer, Sara Camille, Wiseacre, Aimee Lefkowicz, Jade Teather, Serafima, and more. Come early for free dance lessons. (Conor Byrne, 7 pm, free, 21+)

TUSH!

Betty Wetter has gone all out for the Pride! Beloved drag show TUSH holds a reign at Clock-Out Lounge with a long list of extra special guests filing through. On Friday and Saturday, see Purple Lemonade and Genesis along with all your TUSH favorites, including Miss Texas 1988, Beau Degas, and Moscato Sky. Sunday show is for the “boys,” with a lineup that includes Woody Shticks, Drama Tops (fresh off their impressive DADS performances), Peach, Luminous Pariah, and Android Allure. Stick around after each show for a dance party with DJ Dark Wiley. (Clock-Out Lounge, June 26–28, 8:30 pm, 21+)

Friday 6/27

Seattle Storm Pride Night

At this home game against the Connecticut Sun, the Seattle Storm will celebrate Pride Month by honoring a LGBTQ+ community leader with a donation to the nonprofit of their choice. Pride merch will also be available at the Storm Team Shop. (Climate Pledge Arena, 7 pm, all ages)

A Drag & Burlesque Cabaret: A Very Pride Edition

You’re invited to be both entertained and titillated by this show made up of local drag and burlesque performers, singers, and comedians, featuring Shoctavia, Jizzuhbelle Johnson, Aletha Weapon, Sneaky Boo, Pat Smear, Mx. Pucks A’Plenty, and more. (Here-After, 6 pm, 21+)

Bi Panic at the Disco

Dance the night away beneath bisexual lighting with a soundtrack from Ives, Henry Mansfield, and Standish & Co. (Hidden Hall, 8:30 pm, 21+)

Community Pride Shabbat 2025

All are invited to the Community Pride Shabbat presented in partnership with the Greater Seattle Jewish Community and Temple Beth Am. (Temple Beth Am, 6:15 pm, free, all ages)

Indigiqueer Festival

Quileute drag artist Hailey Tayathy co-founded the Indigiqueer Festival in 2022 because they felt that an LGBTQ-friendly city named for a Suquamish and Duwamish Chief deserved its own big Indigenous Pride celebration. We couldn’t agree more, so we’re thrilled for the event’s return to the waterfront on Pier 62 for its fourth year. This year’s programming includes live music, food from the Indigenous local business Natoncks Metsu, and performances by two-spirit Cowlitz dancer Kitty Keene, Diamond Divas Drag Revue owner/operator Genesis Storm, Navajo drag queen Holli B. Sinclair, self-described “rez clown Bratz doll” Cherri Bepsi, Yakima Nation and two-spirit drag performer Koko Swallowz, and many other talented artists. (Pier 62, 1–8 pm, all ages, free)

Queer/Pride Festival 2025

The organizers for Queer/Bar’s Pride festival truly outdid themselves with the lineup this year—the headliners include Nasty Girl™ Tinashe, Queen of Rap Lil’ Kim, “Friday” singer turned queer hyperpop princess Rebecca Black, Bravo’s cuntiest Real Housewife Countess Luann, and The Hills villainess Heidi Montag. Other highlights include your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen Sasha Colby, and iconic co-hosts Jane Don’t and Delta Work. (Capitol Hill, June 27–29, 21+)

Trans Pride Seattle

This annual free festival is advertised as a “love letter to Trans people everywhere” with a performance lineup of all-trans talent and tabling fair featuring 100+ trans-led organizations, community groups, artists, and services. Masks are required. (Volunteer Park Amphitheater, 5 pm, all ages)

Wildrose Pride 2025

This is your semi-regular reminder that there are only 34 remaining lesbian bars in the US, and Wildrose, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, is widely considered to be the longest-running one. Live it up with bands, DJs, drag performances, and dancing, and honor the spirit of late Wildrose co-owner Shelley Brothers. (June 27–29, Wildrose, 6 pm, 21+)

Y2K Pride: Sapphic Dance Party

Grab your hot pink velour Juicy tracksuit, your Louis Vuitton handbag, your Lancôme Juicy Tubes lip gloss, and your bedazzled Motorola Razr, because the people behind Sapphic Events are hosting this Y2K-themed bash intended for all queer women and sapphics. (Nectar Lounge, 9 pm, 21+)

AZN GLO Pride

See a special Pride edition of this party centered around queer, trans, Asian, and BIPOC joy, founded by drag performer Kylie Mooncakes. (Neumos, 9 pm, 21+)

Unicorn Pride Block Party

Capitol Hill’s carnival-themed bar will host its fourth annual celebration with over 50 drag performers and DJs, plus surprise guests, a show-tune sing-along with Ruby Bouché and Louvel, and karaoke with Glory Joel and CarLarans. (Unicorn & Narwhal, June 27–29, 6 pm, 21+)

Saturday 6/28

Sounders Pride Night

If Bend It Like Beckham was your gay root, join the Sounders for a special Pride-themed night with discounted tickets and rainbow-striped socks as they face off against Austin FC. (Lumen Field, 7:30 pm, all ages)

Kremwerk Pride 2025: Slip Pride

Throw on a leather harness and ready your poppers and Red Bull for this all-nighter featuring a steady stream of sickening drag performances and danceable DJ sets. (Kremwerk, 10 pm, 21+)

Pridefest Capitol Hill

Stroll through one of the nation’s largest pride festivals, which is blessedly free and encompasses six blocks of local vendors, beer gardens, and family and youth programming, plus four stages for live performances. (Broadway, Capitol Hill, noon, all ages)

Sapphic Factory: Queer Joy Party

Featuring music from Chappell Roan, Muna, boygenius, Kim Petras, Girl in Red, and many more. A portion of the proceeds will go to PLUS1 x NOISE FOR NOW Reproductive Health Access Fund. (Baba Yaga, 9 pm, 21+)

The Sapphic Renaissance: Pride Edition

The world may be burning, but it’s a damn good time to be a girl kisser, so take full advantage with this dance party showcasing the music of queer artists like Kehlani, G Flip, Doechii, Reneé Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion, and Billie Eilish. (Nectar Lounge, 9 pm, 21+)

Dungeons & Drag Queens at Crocodile

Nerd out as drag queens give the classic fantasy tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons a fabulous, glittery makeover. (The Crocodile, 6 pm, 21+)

Pride Darty hosted by the Social Queer at Havana

Early bedtime? No problem—check out this day party with DJ Big Ugly and drag king MC Pam Jobb N. Moore. (Havana, 1 pm–5 pm, 21+)

Morgan McMichaels, Judas Joe Manson, Dolly Madison, and Anita Spritzer

This drag concert hosted by local drag star Anita Spritzer will feature a trio of queens each performing as legendary divas: Morgan McMichaels as P!nk, Judas Joe Manson as Lady Gaga, and Dolly Madison as Cher. It’s probably the closest you’ll ever come to seeing those three icons together in the same night! (W Seattle, 9 pm–11 pm, 21+)

Cuff Pride Fest

Cuff Complex is back with its long-standing Pride festival—this year, the lineup includes London-based DJ collective Horse Meat Disco, Scissor Sisters’s frontwoman Ana Matronic, EDM duo Crush Club, DJ Tommy Hart, and many more. Drag royalty LaLa Ri and pop singer-songwriter Joshua Flores will host. (The Cuff, June 28–29, various times, 21+)

Union Pride Block Party

Union Street (between 10th and 11th Ave) will be filled with outdoor bars, DJs, and music videos for this free annual Pride block party. (June 28–30, Capitol Hill, various times, 21+)

body / electric: an overnight rave-ritual of body, touch, and trance at Asylum Collective

Get in touch with your body at this ritualistic rave beneath the waxing crescent moon. Attractions include acupuncture, reiki, tarot, tattoos, custom herbal tea blends, guided meditations, yoga, somatic movement, and more. (Asylum Collective, 10 am–5 am, 21+)

Sunday 6/29

Pridefest Seattle Center

Follow the Pride Parade to the Seattle Center for hundreds of local vendors, food, drinks, and live music. (Seattle Center, noon, all ages)

Queer Pier Pride

This official post-Pride Parade gathering features performances from electronic duo the Knocks and electro-pop singer-songwriter Dragonette. (Pier 62, 3 pm, all ages)

Sapphic Pride

This year, Sapphic Pride is bigger than ever as they take over both the Crocodile and Madame Lou’s with DJs, live music, dancers, and drag artists. (The Crocodile, 3 pm, 21+)

Seattle Pride Parade 2025

This is the big one. More than 300,000 people—including activists, small businesses, nonprofits, drag royalty, dancers, DJs, speakers, and allies—will march from Westlake Park to the Seattle Center in the name of “joy, justice, and belonging.” (Downtown Seattle,

11 am, all ages)

Seattle Pride Legacy Drag Brunch Fundraiser

With drag gems Amora Namor, Brandi Marxxx, Bruno Baewatch, Dion Dior Black, Kara Sutra, Viper Fengz, and Maya Mem Saab. Proceeds will directly benefit the Seattle Pride Impact Fund. (Hilton Motif Seattle, 10:30 am, 21+)

Laser Pride

What better way to unwind from a day in the sun than to hide in a dark room to watch “breathtaking laser displays set to the music of iconic queer artists”? Edibles optional. (Pacific Science Center, various times, all ages)

Revel Revolution Women & Nonbinary Ride

All women and nonbinary cyclists can join one of two Revel Revolution Rides. There’s a shorter 14-mile route and a longer 27-mile scenic loop around Lake Sammamish. All experience levels are welcome. More information available at cascade.org. (Bellevue College, 8 am, all ages)