A gay man living in the south is having a heckuva time trying to find a trans man to hook up with. Also he doesn’t want to come across as a chaser…

Hear the unpleasant tale of the careless, selfish dom who boxed his lover on the ears twice (after being told not to) and took some non-consensual pics as well. You hate to see it.

On the Magnum, Dan brings on non-binary the comedian Mae Martin. They talk about “the gender thing” – gender fluidity, top surgery, the difference between sex and gender, neo-pronouns, and the freedom to pursue who you are. Martin is a delight, as is their comedy special on Netflix.

And, a woman and her boyfriend want him locked up in a chastity cage. But how can she keep his “beautiful dick” safe?

