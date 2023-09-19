We start the show with two ass-tastic calls! A domme woman has a pet boy who wants to eat things out of her butt. He suggests licorice. Any ideas for safe food items to be served out the back? Another woman jokingly asked her husband to eat the dried mango slices he so adores off her ass. When he complied, she discovered that she really, really liked it. How can she get him to keep doing it, even though she knows it’s terribly weird?

And: A lovely, curvy woman in Paris can’t find men to date her because of an anti-fat bias amongst French men. Should she move to another city?

Our guest this week is Tawny Lara. She is an advice columnist better known as “The Sober Sexpert” and author of Dry Humping: A Guide to Dating, Relating, and Hooking Up Without the Booze. She and Dan talk about the massive brain hack it takes to get clean and discover sex/dating without alcohol. A little of this conversation is on the Micro, and all of it is on the Magnum.

Finally, a sugar baby wonders if she should ask her much older sugar daddy to get a face lift.

