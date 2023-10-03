A man has discovered his love for wearing feminine clothing. His friends and fiancé are all supportive. But his brother? Not so much. Should the caller just expect to move through the world offending people with his unconventional dress?

A gay trans man has started having kinky hookups. Although he doesn’t want the intimacy associated with “aftercare,” he does need a little TLC after the more rough encounters. How can he give that to himself?

On the Magnum, Dan speaks with infectious disease specialist Dr. Oliver Bacon, medical director of the San Fransisco City Clinic, about Doxy-PEP as a means for STI prevention. Along with PrEP, gay sexual health has much improved. They also talk about poppers: How do they work, and how safe are they?

A woman has an old friend from college who she’s mostly lost touch with. She heard through the grapevine that her kid is exploring their gender identity. Should the caller reach out and offer encouragement even though they never talk these days?

