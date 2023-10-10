A man’s dad is deeply, absurdly closeted. He has been married to the caller’s mother for decades, but he could never admit the truth. Now the caller’s mom has dementia and angrily brings it up to shame her husband in front of her sons. Should the caller tell his dad that he knows he’s gay? Should he tell his mother to stop being so cruel?

Hear the agonizing tale of the woman whose boyfriend of three months ghosted her without explanation. Spooky.

Our Magnum guest this week is Bryan Safi from the Attitudes! and Groceries! podcasts. Is there anyone more quick-witted than Bryan Safi? No, there is not. He and Dan talk about dick slapping (normal!) a worrisome humorlessness amongst young gay men, and whether being a dom makes you a misogynist, white supremacist. (Spoiler: It doesn’t.) Look! Look at Bryan!

And, a woman got all gussied up for her Hinge date at a nice restaurant. At the last minute he asked if she would like to just come over to his place instead. Is this poor behavior common? Acceptable?

