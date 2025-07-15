I’m in my early twenties, and I’m looking to start exploring kink further, especially since my hometown is in a metropolitan area with a large kink community. I have no shame or fear about entering kink spaces beyond the typical nerves any beginner might have. I was lucky to be raised by some really awesome sex-positive parents, who explained that kinks are normal and okay. Kink is not the issue. The issue is this: I’m worried I’m going to run into my dad in a kink space. I’ve never had what I would consider an inappropriate conversation with my dad about his sexual interests or activities, but I’m pretty sure my dad has been involved in the local kink scene for a long time. I’ve asked one of my dad’s closest friends about my concern and she said my worry isn’t entirely unfounded, which I took as confirmation that my dad goes to kink spaces and I’m almost certain to run into him at an event. How the hell do I go about having a conversation like this when it’s guaranteed to be awkward? Does one simply stroll in and say, “Hey I’m making a FetLife account. Dad, could you please immediately block me, so I don’t have to worry?” I know this conversation will probably go fine I just have no idea how to start it. And there aren’t many people out there giving advice on how to talk to your dad about not going to kink events on the same nights.

Need To Know Basis

There are other cities with big kink scenes, NTKB, and wanting to go to kink events without having to worry about running into family is a good enough reason to relocate. I grew up in Chicago, a city with a huge gay scene, but I wound up on the West Coast after college. One of the reasons I moved: I have an unreasonable number of uncles — Irish Catholic family — and I didn’t want to run into one of my uncles in a gay bar. (None of my uncles were gay, so far as I knew, but I didn’t want to risk it.) If I thought there was the slightest chance I might run into my father in a gay bar, I would’ve moved to Mars.

Uprooting yourself so you can go to kink parties without having to worry about running into your dad is an extreme measure, I realize, and may be an unnecessary one in your case, NTKB, seeing as your parents are sex-positive empaths and not devout Irish Catholics. But you won’t be able to relax and enjoy kink events if you’re worried the guy in the leather hood hanging from meat hooks over the dance floor is your dad.

Zooming out for a second: some will find it odd that you talked to one of your dad’s closest friends about whether he’s still going to kink parties but you’re hesitating to talk to your dad. But it makes perfect sense: Your dad is a constant in your life — dinners, birthdays, holidays — but his closest friends are not. If you have an awkward conversation with one of your dad’s friends, you don’t have to see that person again. One awkward conversation with your father, however, could ruin Juneteenth or Thanksgiving or Folsom.

The best way to start a guaranteed-to-be-awkward convo is to highlight/foreground/emphasize the awkwardness by using the a-word: “This is awkward, Dad, but I was planning to go to [club name] on [date] for the [whatever] party, and I wanted to give you a heads up.” If you’re worried your dad is so sex-positive he might not realize you don’t want him to attend the event, you’ll have to add something like, “But I won’t go if you’re going.”

Memory lane/cautionary tale: I got a letter a few years back (that I didn’t publish) from a gay dad whose son grew up to be gay. Dad was in his forties and into twinks… son was in his twenties and into daddies… and you can probably guess what happened: they matched on a hookup app. Which would’ve been mildly awkward if they’d realized it right away. But they didn’t realize until after they’d swapped face pics… which they didn’t do until after they’d swapped a bunch of other pics. After boiling their eyeballs, father and son had an extremely awkward brunch where they pulled out their phones, opened up the apps, and blocked each other on everything.

If you don’t want the kink event equivalent of accidentally swapping hole pics with your dad to happen to you — and I’m not even going to speculate as to what that would look like — you’re gonna want to have that awkward conversation before the party, not at it or after. If your dad is as sex-positive and reasonable as you make him sound, I could see you agreeing to give each other a heads up — a little advance warning — about the events you’re planning to attend, NTKB, with whoever gives a heads up first having dibs on a particular event. If you don’t want texts about kink events mixed in with your regular father/daughter chats — or you don’t wanna risk sending a kink event text meant for your dad to your family’s group chat — you could create a top secret Google calendar that only you and your dad have access to, NTKB, but agree never to discuss.

You often advise readers to move on all fronts: go places and meet people while also getting on the apps. It’s just that I have a terrible fear holding me back from the apps and I think it’s something only gay men have to worry about. To this day, I’m one of those faceless torsos that won’t share my mugshot (or nudes) because I’m petrified of it being screenshotted and posted online. It puts a pit in my stomach to see the way gay guys gossip about each other on forums like MaleGeneral, LPSG, and now Telegram. I’ve seen so many friends wind up on there for simply being horny. I can’t think of anything more dehumanizing, demoralizing, and degrading than having strangers comment on you and your body. Gay men can be so vicious to each other. I do alright in person, but never really meet someone who’s my type. Is my apprehension justified? If not, what precautions can I take to avoid winding up on those awful online forums?

Posting Intimate Cock Shots

It’s not just gay men who have to worry about time-wasting pic collectors and malicious assholes reposting screenshots. Straight women have to worry about that shit too, PICS, and some teenage boys have been tricked into sharing pics and then driven to suicide by blackmailers.

But let’s not overstate the risk: millions of gay men swap pics online every day — torsos, faces, dicks — and the overwhelming majority don’t wind up being dissected on the sites you mentioned. And even if your pics wound up on one of those shitty forums, PICS, it doesn’t mean everyone you know is going to see them. And even if someone does recognize you? Most people won’t care.

I recently had Colby Jaxxx on the Savage Lovecast. Colby is a professional gooner who just so happens to live in a small town in the Midwest, where he works a pretty normie day job. His normie boss and normie coworkers know about his side hustle, and it hasn’t been a problem. Because Jaxxx keeps his gooner life and his professional life in separate online silos. And that, increasingly, is the cultural consensus: so long as you don’t cross the streams — so long as you don’t post thirst-or-worst pics on your regular accounts — no one will see them except the people who go looking for them. And if someone is going out of their way to find your smut, that’s their problem, not yours. (This offer does not yet apply to people in teaching professions.)

So, take reasonable precautions — blur your face pics, use messaging apps that only allow one view of a photo, don’t send out dick pics with your face in them or face pics with your dick in them, weed out guys who seem too good to be true (reverse image search is your friend), and be quick to block guys who make you feel uncomfortable — but don’t let the guys talking shit on online forums keep you from living your best life and/or getting the best dick.

P.S. You won’t know what’s going on in those forums if you don’t look at them.

I am the mom of an eleven-year-old boy. For the past year, he's been using our sports massager privately in his room.

