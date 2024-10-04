4. FAMILY MATTERS: It takes a family to raise this village.

Morgiana

Because I am nothing if not a fan of Gothic excess, I can never seem to shut up about Morgiana. Juraj Herz's florid, Freudian masterpiece of '70s Czech New Wave cinema blends notes of Picnic at Hanging Rock's eerie femininity and Valerie and Her Week of Wonders' surreal opulence. The plot is strangely simple: One sister, Viki, despises the other, Klara, because Klara is nice and kinda vapid but super pretty. Klara also cops a bigger inheritance than Viki after their father's death. Viki, with the Siamese cat Morgiana slung over her shoulder, sets out to poison Klara. Iva Janžurová stars as not one but both hypnotic leading characters in the film fatale, and she somehow pulls all of this off while sporting enough makeup to make a clown blush.

The film is a haunted example of Czech New Wave cinema's calling cards: It's weird and psychedelic and witchy and watery, with wide-angle kitty POVs and stylistic extravagance. But Herz also accomplishes something rare here. Morgiana is Loie Fuller's Serpentine Dance; it's a floral tea laced with LSD. The film's ultra-simple plot is propped up by frankly bonkers art noveau production design and costuming, enveloping the viewer in Grey Gardens-level feminine isolation and mystery. By keeping the story straightforward, it all becomes archetypal, a sort of dream state. Fantasy is possible here, and sometimes fantasy is dark and freaky. Just ask the Brothers Grimm.

