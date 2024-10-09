9. BUT AFTER THE GIG: Just because the party has ended, that doesn’t mean the activities have.

Green Room

For today’s “after the gig” prompt, we’re talking about A24’s critically acclaimed horror-thriller Green Room. Fictional punk band the Ain’t Rights, composed of bassist Pat (the tragically departed Anton Yelchin), guitarist Sam (Alia Shawkat), drummer Reece (Joe Cole), and singer Tiger (Callum Turner), are touring the Pacific Northwest when a series of misadventures leads them to grudgingly perform at a neo-Nazi bar outside Portland. After the members accidentally witness a stabbing committed by a member of the Nazi metal headliner in the venue’s green room, they find themselves locked in a grim battle for their lives, fighting a gang of “red lace” skinheads tooth and nail alongside the murder victim’s friend Amber (Imogen Poots).

The movie sprung from writer and director Jeremy Saulnier’s long-held “obsession” with the idea of creating a thriller set in a green room. One of the things that struck me most about this film was its intentionality and restraint—despite the film’s obvious violence, Saulnier employed gore judiciously, avoiding “gratuitous close-ups” of dead characters. Because it’s so understated, it all feels frighteningly realistic. The second thing that stood out was the use of sound, appropriate for a story about musicians—the unsettling score by brothers Brooke and Will Blair lends to the dark, moody atmosphere, punctuated by tense moments of silence and punk and heavy metal songs. Everyone in the main ensemble delivers powerful performances, but Patrick Stewart is particularly chilling as the aloof white supremacist bar owner Darcy.

The Stranger is participating in Scarecrow Video’s Psychotronic Challenge all month long! Every October, Scarecrow puts together a list of cinematic themes and invites folks to follow along and watch a horror, sci-fi, or fantasy flick that meets the criteria. This year, Stranger staffers are joining the fun and we’re sharing our daily recommendations here on Slog! Read more about Scarecrow’s 2024 challenge—and get the watch list—here. And you can track our daily recommendations here! 💀