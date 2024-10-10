10. NEW YORK NEW YORK: A slice and dice set in the city so nice they named it New York

Basket Case

Basket Case, Frank Henenlotter’s1982 directorial debut, has been called a lot of things: “an ultra-cheap monster film” (Variety), “E.T. as written and directed by a psychopath” (Detroit Free Press), and a “hilariously gory cult classic” (Dread Central). But do you know what else it is? High art.

The story revolves around conjoined twins Duane and Belial, who were crudely separated against their will by a crew of devious doctors when they were 12 years old. While Duane was a “normal” boy, Belial looked “like a squashed octopus” growing out of Duane’s side—medical professionals questioned whether or not he was even human, and his father, widowed after the twins’ mother died during childbirth, refused to acknowledge that he existed. Belial defied the odds and survived the risky surgery. After growing more and more resentful over the years, Duane packs the blobbish, hamburger-loving Belial in a basket, and the two leave their home in upstate New York to seek revenge on the doctors who forced them apart.

Their kill list brings them to an early 1980s New York, New York. It’s seedy and full of questionable characters with secrets. They fit right in… until the murders start.

The beast in the basket attacks his prey, steals panties, and sulks in a toilet with a combination of puppetry and stop-motion that is more fun than frightening, but that—along with the amateur acting and low-budget special effects—just makes Basket Case an even more delightfully gory and goofy watch. And the art experts at the Museum of Modern Art agree! MoMA restored the film in 2017 with the blessing of Henenlotter, who wrote on Facebook at the time, “I’ve already given them all the film elements for preservation, and they’ll be doing an all-new restoration in the upcoming months. … (And, yes, I asked them if they actually watched the film and they assured me they did.)”

I’m pretty sure that makes it the ultimate high-brow/low-brow horror movie. If it’s good enough for MoMA’s permanent collection, it’s good enough for you.

Best quote: The long, exaggerated, piercing scream Dr. Judith Kutter (Diana Browne) lets out during her kill scene.

Snack recommendation: Hot dogs. Uncooked, without buns, and served in a picnic basket.

