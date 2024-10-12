12. THE LIVING IMPAIRED: Insert zombie joke here.

One Cut of the Dead

Watch One Cut of the Dead.

That’s it. That’s all I’m going to say. I swear it’s not a cop-out! I’m not being lazy! I actually L-O-V-E to hear myself talk! (Er, uh, watch myself type?) But the less you know going into this masterpiece, the better. If you’re going to watch a zombie movie, watch this zombie movie. Thank you.

Best quote: “It’s coming out…” “What is it?” “Poop.” “That’ll be a blooper.”

Snack suggestion: Gnocchi in tomato sauce (they look like little brains!).

The Stranger is participating in Scarecrow Video’s Psychotronic Challenge all month long! Every October, Scarecrow puts together a list of cinematic themes and invites folks to follow along and watch a horror, sci-fi, or fantasy flick that meets the criteria. This year, Stranger staffers are joining the fun and we’re sharing our daily recommendations here on Slog! Read more about Scarecrow’s 2024 challenge—and get the watch list—here. And you can track our daily recommendations here! 💀