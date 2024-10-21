21. STAGEFRIGHTS: Musicals are hell to endure. Can I get a hell yeah!?

Deathgasm

Initially, I wanted to feature Streets of Fire as today’s musical-themed pick for Scarecrow’s Psychotronic Challenge because few things are scarier than the lack of respect Streets of Fire's soundtrack gets in today's world despite the fact that it is full of legit bangers. Diane Lane fronts a new-wave punk band in a neo-noir 1980s crime flick set in a dystopian future, and Jim Steinman wrote some of the songs for her character’s band Ellen Aim and the Attackers!? YES, PLEASE! It’s fantastic. Watch it immediately.

That said, I worried the film didn’t quite match the spirit of the Psychotronic Challenge. (Did I mention Rick Moranis is in it!?!?) So instead, I’m watching Deathgasm, Jason Lei Howden’s critically acclaimed directorial debut about a high school metal band discovering a riff that summons the devil.

It’s got everything a comedy horror movie about a metal band should have: Corpse paint, beheadings, boobs, death by power tools, Flying Vs, a bloody battle involving sex toys, and demon-slaying riffs. There's no Diane Lane, but it's still fun.

Best quote: “I expected this. He's chaotic neutral, and you're lawful good.”

Snack suggestion: Strawberry ice cream in a wafer cone (while wearing corpse paint, obvs)

