24. SHLOCK & AWE: Can you believe how “good” this is?

Psycho Goreman

Look, I love watching shitty movies and television as much as anyone (I have seen every episode of the entire Love Is Blind franchise, thankyouverymuch), but when it comes time to watch a shlocky B-movie for today’s Scarecrow challenge, I implore you to want more for yourself and enjoy a film that is both shlocky and also very fucking good.

Movies that successfully walk that thin line are rare, I know! But they are out there. Case in point: Steven Kostanski’s 2020 sci-fi horror romp Psycho Goreman.

A tween finds a mysterious glowing gem that suddenly gives her power over a psychotic murderous monster from outer space who had been held captive on Earth for a failed attempt to destroy the galaxy. And what does this young lady do with that power? Exactly what any kid would do with such a gift! She selfishly unleashes his deranged superpowers on all her enemies. Fuck saving the world, turn that annoying kid from school into a creepy creature!

It mocks many of the classic 1980s psychotronic B-movie tropes—exaggerated characters, extra splattery and creative kill scenes, and plot holes for days—but it's all coming from a place of love for the genre and delivered with a knowing wink. The makeup and effects are great, the dialogue is witty and satirical, and it’s every bit as fun to watch as an accidentally hilarious genre flick shit factory. It's the best of both worlds.

Best quote: “Not my hunky boys!”

Suggested snack: Toxic Waste

