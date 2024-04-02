A gay man keeps sleeping with non-monogamous, married men, who are ultimately emotionally unavailable. But the sex is great! Why isn’t he attracted to single men, hmmmm?

Parenting challenge, ahoy! A couple with a blended family are getting along well, except for one thing. The mom’s 15-year-old daughter loses her mind when she hears them having sex. She bangs on the wall and makes retching noises when they kiss or otherwise show affection. How can they (respectfully) shut down this behavior?

On the Magnum, you’ll delight in this conversation with Dr. Eric Sprankle, author of the new book, DIY: The Wonderfully Weird History and Science of Masturbation. Why are so many religions hung up on self-pleasure? Is semen retention good or bad for you? And those cute little fetuses you see on anti-abortion billboards? They’re totally spanking it.

And hear the tale of Willy and Wendy. One wild evening, a woman and her boyfriend had their pal “Willy” over. They did some MDMA and tumbled into bed together. Then, the texts started coming in from “Wendy,” Willy’s girlfriend. The caller had assumed that everything would be ok with Wendy, as they must be in an open relationship. Not so! Now, Willy has some explaining to do, and the caller feels real bad.