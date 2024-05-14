Her man used to enjoy chewing tobacco, and it messed up his teeth. He has quit at her behest, but now he really needs to see a dentist. She doesn’t want to shame him for his nasty mouth, but she also doesn’t want to kiss him. How can she gently guide him into a dentists chair?

A trans man is having a hard time finding women to date him. He insists he’s a catch, but the ladies aren’t biting. Why?

On the Magnum, Dan welcomes Peggy Orenstein, author of eight books including Boys & Sex and Girls & Sex. Her recent essay in the New York Times about the ubiquity of erotic choking among young people went viral, freaking out parents everywhere. Peggy and Dan talk about the dangers (both physical and emotional) of choking and then move on to more pleasant subjects: Like the Madonna/whore complex! And wanting someone you cannot have!

Lastly, a gay man has a wet & messy kink. Lube wrestling? Let’s go! Pie in the face? Yes, please! But even though his boyfriend is game, the caller still feels shame and has a hard time asking for the thing that turns him on the most.

You know what turns us on? Your calls. Usually.