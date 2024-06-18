A straight woman wants to explore her bitchy side. She feels like all her edge got sanded away, and now she wants to try out the dom role. How can she find a man who wants a selfish, in-charge lover?

Meanwhile, a straight man is frustrated that his lady won’t let him go down on her.

Our guest this week is Lyz Lenz, author of the NYT best-selling This American Ex-Wife. Raised a conservative Christian, Lenz found herself trapped in a joyless marriage, doing all the work, and getting gaslit like crazy. Now, she makes for a fiery, indignant, righteous interview. The first bit is on the Micro and the whole thing is on the Magnum. Highly recommended.

And, a straight couple are fornicating their way through America’s beautiful national parks—but what officially counts as sex? If he goes down on her under a domestic sequoia, did they just have sex? If she rims him in full view of Mount Rainier, did they “do it?”

Oh, and here’s the piece Dan mentioned in the intro about a woman who was asked to leave a gay orgy.